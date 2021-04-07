How To Accept Whatsapp's New Policy? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

WhatsApp is changing its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy with relation to communications between companies and their customers on the platform. They're also disclosing more about how they capture, exchange, and use data. The organisation has clarified that its adherence to the privacy of its users will not change. End-to-end encryption protects personal messages, which means that no one outside of a user's chats, including WhatsApp and Facebook, can read or listen to them. Continue reading to know how to accept Whatsapp's new policy.

Accept Whatsapp's New Policy

This is one of the tweets from the users with the screenshot of WhatsApp's notification where the company mentions that the privacy policy is changing. WhatsApp's latest policy notes that the privacy of a user's personal messages would not be compromised. It also reminds users that the privacy policy will take effect on May 15, 2021, and that they must approve it to continue using WhatsApp after that date. When this notification pops up, all that a user needs to do is tap the AGREE option to accept the new terms and privacy policy.

According to the Facebook-owned messaging service, the new policy is mostly intended for companies using its platform, but if the policy is adopted, the app will be able to share user information such as phone numbers and transaction data. It also permits WhatsApp to exchange information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Changes in Whatsapp Policy

You’ll be able to talk to more businesses on WhatsApp to get things done faster compared to phone or email. It is mentioned that this is totally optional Millions of people use WhatsApp every day to connect with large and small businesses. You may use messaging to ask questions, make transactions, and obtain information from businesses. You have the option of chatting with a company on WhatsApp, as well as blocking or removing them from your contact list.

Whatsapp is providing further clarity about how we collect, share, and use data The updates to our Privacy Policy give you more details about how we handle your data. Certain parts of our Privacy Policy have been expanded and new sections have been introduced. The layout of the Privacy Policy has also been streamlined to make it easier to navigate for users.



Image Source: Shutterstock