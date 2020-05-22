Confused How To Add People On The Cash App? Here's A Step-by-step Guide For You

Cash App is amongst the leading online payments app which is available on both Google Play Store and App Store platforms. With 7 million active users, this payment application has an easy interface that allows users to create Cash App account and verify the bank account instantly. This makes money transactions and bill payments faster. Developed by tech company, Square Inc, this application also allows investing in the stock market and Bitcoins effectively in a few simple steps. However, the most alluring feature which attracts most of its users is that the app lets you add your friends on Cash app. If you are wondering how to add people on Cash App, here is all you need to know-

How to add people on the Cash App?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android.

Tap the Account icon, which looks like a person in a circle, in the top-right corner of your screen.

Below your name and $Cashtag, you will see a button with "Invite Friends, Get $5" just tap it.

In the pop-up screen, you can manually enter the basic information such as name, phone number, or email in your contacts list or you can scroll through your phonebook contacts and tap on any contact that you want to invite. Anyone who already has an account will have "Uses Cash App" appearing next to their name in green.

Once you add a person to your list of invites, a checkmark will appear next to their name. When you have selected all of the people that you want to invite, tap the "Invite" button in the top-right corner.

Once you do that, a text message will appear on your phone with generic text that includes your unique referral code. Edit the text if you'd like, then press the "Send" button.

Apart from this, the unverified Cash App account holder can send $250 within any 7-day period, regardless of whether if it is sent at once or spread out over multiple transactions. An unverified account is also restricted from receiving amounts more than $1,000 within the 30-day period. A verified Cash App account holder is enabled to send up to $7,500 per week and receive an unlimited amount of money.

