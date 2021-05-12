How To Add Pronouns To Instagram Bio? Has The Feature Been Launched Globally?

Instagram has launched a new feature where users can add in their pronouns on their social media handle. The feature will enable the pronouns to appear next to the username of a person. Here are steps on how to add pronouns to Instagram bio and enjoy the feature.

Instagram pronouns can now be added in bio

Earlier today, Vishal Shah, the VP of product Instagram stated in a tweet, “Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field". He further added, "It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more". Check out the tweet below.

Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field.



It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/2JBD8WHI4H — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) May 11, 2021

How to add pronouns to Instagram through phone

To add pronouns to your profile, open Instagram app on your phone. Click on your profile icon to go to your account page. Now, below your username, you will see the option of “Edit Profile”. Click on that. Next, you will see options like “Change profile photo” and “Name”. Below that, you will see the option to fill in the Pronouns. A user will be able to fill in up to four pronouns for one Instagram handle. Next, in the Pronouns tab, you will get to choose whether or not you want to make your pronouns visible to public. If you want to keep your pronouns visible only to your followers, then you can toggle on the option. In case you do want to make the pronouns visible to everyone on Instagram, you can choose to toggle off the option.

How to add pronouns to Instagram through web/ laptop/ computer

Open instgram.com on your search engine. Click on your profile icon on the top of your screen. Next to your username, click on the option of “Edit profile”. Below your username, you will find the option for “add pronouns”. You can add upto four pronouns for one profile.

Disclaimer: The new feature of Instagram to add pronouns on a user’s profile has been rolled out only for a few countries. According to the official Tweet by Instagram, the team may make this option available for other countries as well.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨



The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK