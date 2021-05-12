How To Add Pronouns To Instagram Bio? Has The Feature Been Launched Globally?

Quick links:
Instagram has launched a new feature where users can add in their pronouns on their social media handle. The feature will enable the pronouns to appear next to the username of a person. Here are steps on how to add pronouns to Instagram bio and enjoy the feature.
Earlier today, Vishal Shah, the VP of product Instagram stated in a tweet, “Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field". He further added, "It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more". Check out the tweet below.
Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field.— Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) May 11, 2021
It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/2JBD8WHI4H
Disclaimer: The new feature of Instagram to add pronouns on a user’s profile has been rolled out only for a few countries. According to the official Tweet by Instagram, the team may make this option available for other countries as well.
Add pronouns to your profile ✨— Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021
The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R