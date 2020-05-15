How To Apply For Kisan Credit Card Online? Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required & More

To save farmers from high-interest rates which usually charged by money lenders, the Government of India launched a scheme called Kisan Credit Card in 1998. Under this scheme, the interest rate for the money taken by a farmer can be as low as 2.00%. Apart from that, the repayment period is based on the harvesting period of the crop for which the loan amount was taken. This scheme has helped many farmers to get loans to yield better crops and now due to COVID-19 Lockdown, RBI has allowed banks & other financial institutions to offer 3-month Moratorium Period. This 3-month Moratorium Period is valid for all Loan & Credit Card Payments. This means that a farmer can avail the moratorium under KCC loan well till May 31, 2020. If you are wondering how to apply for Kisan Credit Card online, here is all you need to know-

How to apply for Kisan Credit Card online?

The applicant needs to visit the online website of the respective Bank they want to apply. Look for loans option at the home page and then search ‘Apply for KCC’ Now application form will open, read and fill the details correctly. Click submit button You will get an application reference number. Save the reference number for future reference.

Eligibility criteria to avail Kisan Credit card loan

All farmers – individuals/Joint cultivator owners

Tenant farmers, oral lessees and share croppers etc.

SHGs or Joint liability groups including tenant farmers.

Documents required for KCC loan

Duly filled application form

Identity proof- Voter ID card / PAN card / Passport / Aadhaar card / Driving License etc

Address proof: Voter ID card / Passport / Aadhaar card / Driving license etc

Kisan Credit Card application form

