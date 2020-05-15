How To Apply For Kisan Credit Card Online? Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required & More

Quick links:
To save farmers from high-interest rates which usually charged by money lenders, the Government of India launched a scheme called Kisan Credit Card in 1998. Under this scheme, the interest rate for the money taken by a farmer can be as low as 2.00%. Apart from that, the repayment period is based on the harvesting period of the crop for which the loan amount was taken. This scheme has helped many farmers to get loans to yield better crops and now due to COVID-19 Lockdown, RBI has allowed banks & other financial institutions to offer 3-month Moratorium Period. This 3-month Moratorium Period is valid for all Loan & Credit Card Payments. This means that a farmer can avail the moratorium under KCC loan well till May 31, 2020. If you are wondering how to apply for Kisan Credit Card online, here is all you need to know-
Rs 2 lakh crore Concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through #KisanCreditCards; Fishermen and Animal Husbandry farmers will also be included in this drive#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/Dbv3D7wpqt— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020