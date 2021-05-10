How To Cancel Vaccine Appointment In CoWin? A Step-by-step Guide

India has finally opened the vaccination drive for all adults above the age of 18, and they can get their vaccine shots done using the CoWin platform. As the process is taking place rapidly, adults from the 136.64 crores of the population are now using the CoWin website and app to book appointments for their vaccination. Nevertheless, due to some reason, a few users want to know how to cancel vaccine appointment in CoWin. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to cancel vaccine appointment in CoWin?

Many people are often confused if they can cancel vaccine appointment or not. The answer to this is simple, you can cancel an appointment already scheduled. You can also reschedule the appointment and choose another date or time slot of your convenience. But, how to cancel an appointment? Follow the steps mentioned below to cancel vaccine appointment -

To cancel your CoWin vaccine appointment, all you need to do is open your Aarogya Setu app

There you will be able to find the "Vaccination" button in the middle of the app screen next to

Click on the "Vaccination" button, and it will open up the verification process

You will be asked to provide your CoWin registered mobile number and then you will be provided with an OTP

Enter the OTP and the list of your booked vaccine appointments will be displayed. (Only 4 people can be booked using a single number)

To cancel a vaccine appointment, all you need to do is click on the "X" button on the right side of a person's name and the appointment will be cancelled.

For vaccination, a person should carry their identity proof they have specified at the time of registration on the CoWin portal and a printout/screenshot of your appointment slip. You can use several CoWin slot notifier platforms such as Under45.in, FindSlot.in, GetJab.in and more to learn about which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date. These websites help them to find centres to get vaccinated using various means like Telegram notifications, email notifications or CoWin app API.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK