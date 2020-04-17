How To Cancel Voot Subscription? Know Everything About The Plans & Other Details

Voot.com is one of the most used video streaming platforms in India, offering many alluring contents like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. The Viacom 18 app offers an extensive list of incredible movies and shows of original and TV. Now, the Voot app has recently launched a new subscription feature called Voot Select for its users where they can subscribe for sVoD (subscription video on demand) services. This application provides the viewers with fascinating content to watch at home.

Voot Select Subscription plans

Voot Select will offer content from Viacom18’s portfolio of channels on the digital platform 24 hours before its release on television and the app will provide more than 1500 movies and original shows for its users. The app will also be streaming over 35 live TV channels in it. The Voot Select subscription is available with a monthly subscription of ₹99 and an annual subscription of ₹999. Currently, the app is providing a limited period offer of ₹499 for the annual subscription.

An individual can download the Voot app for Android and iOS, and one can also stream the video from the internet through VOOT.com. Voot is providing a 14-day free trial for its users online which anyone can avail from the website or app. However, if you have subscribed for the free trial and you are wondering how to cancel Voot subscription for Voot Select, read below-

How to cancel Voot subscription for Voot Select?

According to the Terms and Conditions of Voot.com, the Subscription Fee will be billed as per the selected Payment Method for the subscription plan chosen by the user, at the beginning of their subscription term or the end of the free trial period. A user has to renew the plan every time the due date comes or else the plan is suspended or cancelled.

To check the due date for the next renewal period or to cancel the chosen service for Voot Select, a user needs to visit the 'Account' section on their profile page. However, it may take a few days for the payment made to Viacom18 to be reflected in the 'Account' section of the Voot app and on cancellation or suspension of the service, the user will be notified by Viacom18.

The Terms and Conditions of the streaming app also state that the subscription fees paid by the users are non-refundable. The subscription plan will remain active until the end of the Subscription Term. Once the subscription plan expires or gets cancelled, you can re-subscribe to the service from the 'Account' page itself.

