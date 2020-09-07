How To Change Email ID In Google Pay? An Easy Step-by-step Guide

Google Pay is one of the highly preferred mobile apps for digital transactions in India. The digital wallet platform allows users to make in-app purchases, online payments to friends and family members, conduct contactless payments in stores and more. Users can also use the app to recharge their prepaid phones and pay utility bills right from their devices. The app is available on both iOS and Android smartphones, and it only takes a few clicks to configure. And once you have set up an account, you can always go back and change most of the details at a later date which includes adding or updating your mobile number, bank accounts and more.

However, the app doesn’t offer users the ability to change the email address after the initial setup. This can be frustrating especially if you no longer have access to that email or you simply wish to update it for whatever reason. However, there is still a way to update the email and it can be achieved in only a few steps.

How to change email ID in Google Pay?

Here are the steps to changing your email ID in Google Pay:

Step 1: Head over to your phone settings.

Step 2: Go to ‘Apps’, and select ‘Manage apps’.

Step 3: Select ‘Google Pay’ from the list of available apps.

Step 4: Now, you simply need to click on the ‘Clear data’ option (The option may vary depending on the device you’re using. On certain phones, this option can be accessed through Apps > Manage apps > Storage).

Step 5: Once you have cleared the app data, launch Google Pay on your phone.

This will reset Google Pay, allowing a fresh set up from scratch.

Step 6: You will first need to enter the mobile number linked to your bank and tap ‘Next’.

Step 7: Now, your phone will display the Gmail address connected to your Google Play account. If you wish to change the email, you simply need to tap on the ‘pencil’ icon next to the email.

Step 8: Click on ‘Change Google Account’ and select ‘Add account’ to enter a new email.

*Note: Google Pay settings don’t allow users to update the email address linked to their account. The above method is the only way to change the email in Google Pay right now. You should also note that this method will require you to re-configure the payment method on your Google Pay account.

Image credits: @mr_fresh | Unsplash