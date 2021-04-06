How To Change Language In Google Assistant? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Google Assistant is one of the most useful apps on Google-powered Android devices. Users can use voice commands to give instructions to Google Assistant. Originally the Google Assistant had very few languages that people could use to issue commands. However, over the years, Google has added dozens of languages from all around the world so that using Google Assistant using their local language will make it easier for people to interact with. We have compiled a step-on-step guide on how to change language in Google Assistant.

How to Change Language in Google Assistant?

There are over 40 language options available in Google Assistant. Even if Google Assistant can't answer back in your local language, it can understand your search query and reply with an appropriate search result. When the phone is brand new, the Google Assistant follows the default language on the device.

If you change the language of your device, the language of the Google Assistant also changes. However, there are also other ways you can change the language of Google Assistant through the Google App settings. Here's a guide on how to change the language on Google Assistant. Also refer to the screenshots given below as you go through each step.

Open the Google App on your Android smartphone.

Tap on the 'More' button, available in the lower right part of the app (As shown in Image).

When the 'More' menu opens, go to the 'Google Assistant' option.

You will see various options for your Google Assistant.

Select the 'Language' option from the list of options.

When you see the Language page, you will see the default language option currently enabled on your device.

You can change the language by just clicking on the language and choosing your local language from the list of available languages in Google Assistant.

Click on the language you want to apply and it will be installed onto your Google Assistant within seconds.

Try out your Google Assistant with the updated languages.

Additionally, you can add multiple languages to your Google Assistant by using 'Add a Language' option as shown in the above screenshot. People living in India can add Hindi so they can use the Google Assistant in Hindi as well as English. For older people who aren't as tech-savvy or are not very fluent in English can use this feature to talk to the Google Assistant in their local language and get accurate results to the queries they need. Stay tuned for more tips on Android and tech.

Image Source: Google Assistant App