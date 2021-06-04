How To Change Username In Clubhouse App? Learn How It's Done With Step-by-step Guide

Clubhouse app is a social media platform that has become successful around the world in just a few months. Now, after the launch of the Clubhouse Android app, many users have been bestowing the application with their presence. And, as the application is experiencing exponential growth some of the new users are wondering about how to change the username in Clubhouse. If you are one of the people wanting to learn the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about changing your username in the Clubhouse app.

How to change the username in Clubhouse?

The popular audio-based social media app, Clubhouse is said to be a perfect platform to be a part of the community. The company describes itself as "a new type of social product based on voice [that] allows people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people around the world." So, you can choose any username on the platform, and you can change it if you ever feel like you need a new one. To do that, all you need to do is follow the easy steps mentioned below.

Step 1 - First, open the application and on the Clubhouse home screen, tap your profile picture. You will find the profile picture on the top-right corner of the app screen.

Step 2 - Then, just tap on your current Username.

Step 3 - You will now be able to type your new Username

Step 4 - Once done, just tap the “Update” button

Step 5 - Now, tap the “Looks good” button on the confirmation window that appears to save your new username.

The Clubhouse Android version debuted on the Google Play Store on May 9, but for the US market. However, after a much long wait, the official Twitter handle of Clubhouse announced the Global Android launch and it was made available to the world on May 21, 2021. The app has similar features on Android as it does on the iOS platform. So, you can easily download the app on an Android or iOS device using Play Store or App Store.

