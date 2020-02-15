How To Check Metro Card Balance Online And Offline? Delhi Metro Instructions

If you are a daily user of the Delhi Metro System, it might be wise for you to get yourself a Delhi Metro Card. The card, which can be recharged online and offline, will provide you with a Metro Card balance which will be automatically deducted every time you make a journey. What this will allow you to do is travel seamlessly and avoid the long ticket queues during rush hours. If you have gotten yourself one of these Metro Cards, here are the ways by which you can recharge your card and check its balance.

How to check Metro Card Balance?

Your Metro Card balance can be checked in multiple ways, here are all of them.

Add Value Machines

The AVMs can also be used to check the balance of your Metro card. These machines are available at all Metro stations on the Delhi network.

Automatic Token Vending Machine (ATVM)

The machines which are available at some stations can allow Metro card users to check their balance as well.

While exiting the station

When a traveller reaches his/her destination, they can check the balance of their card while making their exit from the station.

Customer Care Center

The Customer Care Center at the Metro Station can also help travellers get to know their Metro Card balance. These Centers can also help the travellers replace their non-working metro card with charges depending on the physical conditions of their card.

How to check Metro card balance online?

As convenient as this facility would be, Metro card users cannot use the Internet to check their Metro Card balance. The infrastructure that the cards are built on do not allow Internet access of the balance but it may be allowed through a further update.

How to recharge Metro Card?

Metro Cards recharges can be done both offline and online. If you want to recharge your metro card offline, here are the ways to do it.

Customer Care Center

These are available at every Metro station and can help you recharge your card with a minimum value of Rs. 200. If desired, you can recharge with bigger denominations with each denomination increasing by the amount of Rs. 100.

Token Vending Machine

This facility is available at selected stations and is automated through a machine. A customer can recharge with a minimum cash value of Rs. 100 and can increase denominations by the amount of Rs. 50.

Point of Sale

These are also available at select stations and can provide users with recharges during purchase of the card (or after it). Minimum recharge value is Rs. 200 and denominations can increase by a minimum account of Rs. 100.

Online Recharge

Users can also use the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to make a recharge to their card. After visiting www.dmrcsmartcard.com, users can share their card and bank details to recharge their card. The added value will need to be validated at a Add Value Machine (AVM) which is installed at all stations.

How to acquire a Metro card?

A card can be acquired from the Customer Care Center at the Metro Stations with the minimum payment of Rs. 150. This amount includes the refundable security deposit of Rs. 50 for the physical card which can be re-acquired on the return of the card. The maximum Metro Card recharge that can be made is Rs. 3000.

