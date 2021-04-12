How To Check LIC Policy Status With Policy Number? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Life insurance is an absolute must and every citizen should get themselves insured to not only take care of themselves but also to look out for others that they care for. But the person also needs to keep track of their policy status and make sure that everything is in order. This can be done by checking the policy status through the policy number. Many people want to learn how to check LIC policy status with policy number.

How to check LIC policy status with policy number?

People can easily check LIC policy status by simply visiting the LIC website. Check out the steps to check LIC policy status below:

Firstly, the user should visit the e-service portal of LIC on their website, they will be asked if they are a registered user or a new user.

Then the user will have to log in to access their information with their login credentials,

Once the user is logged into the Service Account of their LIC, they will be able to observe various options and tools, they need to look for the policy status option.

Once in the tab, the user will be able to check the LIC policy status of all the policies they are enrolled in with that specific account. They can also use the enroll policy option to add new policies to the account.

Now the user can check the Policy Status of any Policy, by clicking on the policy number of that specific policy. Here they can check out information like policy name, policy term, table number, next premium due date, sum assured, and other info that will be available.

Prerequisites to check LIC policy status

Policy Number: There should be a valid LIC Policy under the user’s name.

Instalment Premium: The paid premiums without any service tax, which is required to be entered.

Date of Birth: The date of birth should be in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Mobile Number: The insured user must enter a valid phone number to get notified about premium payment, policy maturity, premium due, and more

Email ID: The ensured user should have an active Email ID.

People often forget to keep a check on their LIC policies. LIC is supposed to be a contingency plan for the person and if they don’t keep a proper check on it, they stand a chance of losing out on the optimum returns. The policy can also lapse because of this, so users should take some time out to check their LIC policy status as often as possible.

Promo Image Source: Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash