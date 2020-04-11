How To Check MYLPG Ujjwala Yojana List? Know Eligibility, How To Apply, And More

The Ujjwala Yojana was launched for providing LPG connections to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. It is active in all 36 states and union territories including the major state of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and more. The data on the eligibility is based on the SECC stands for Social Economic Cast Census and the last census was held in 2011. To check if your name is included in the BPL list of Ujjwala Yojana, you will have to refer to that data. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is based on the exclusion or inclusion in MGNREGA scheme. Here is how to check MyLPG Ujjwala Yojana list online.
Only the eligible women candidates from BPL families can apply for the scheme by filling up the Ujjwala Yojana application form. The interested candidates are required to fill a 2-page application form and attach required documents along with the form. The candidate needs to provide basic details such as Name, Contact details, Jan Dhan / Bank account number, Aadhar card number etc to fill in the application form. The applicants also need to mention their requirement of cylinder type and whether they need a 14.2KG or 5KG cylinder. KYC Application forms for Ujjwala Yojana can also be downloaded online and submitted to nearest LPG outlet along with required documents.
The identification of eligible BPL families will be made on the basis of SECC-2011 data. However, below is the basic eligibility criteria for the scheme.
