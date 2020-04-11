How To Check MYLPG Ujjwala Yojana List? Know Eligibility, How To Apply, And More

The Ujjwala Yojana was launched for providing LPG connections to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. It is active in all 36 states and union territories including the major state of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and more. The data on the eligibility is based on the SECC stands for Social Economic Cast Census and the last census was held in 2011. To check if your name is included in the BPL list of Ujjwala Yojana, you will have to refer to that data. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is based on the exclusion or inclusion in MGNREGA scheme. Here is how to check MyLPG Ujjwala Yojana list online.

How to check MyLPG Ujjwala Yojana list online?

STEP 1: Visit the official government website using this link where IPPE2 SECC-2011 Data (NREGA BPL LIST) is available. http://mnregaweb4.nic.in

STEP 2: You will see the following screen after clicking the link.

STEP 3: On this page, select your State, District, Tehsil / Taluka and then Gram Panchayat to view the list of BPL candidates who are eligible for PM Ujjwala Yojana.

STEP 4: After filling all the details, click on the "Submit" button and you will find the list below

STEP 5: Now go to the bottom of the page and click on "download in excel" link to download the complete list displayed above.

STEP 6: After opening the Excel file, press Ctlr+F to open the Find dialogue box and type your name to search.

How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Only the eligible women candidates from BPL families can apply for the scheme by filling up the Ujjwala Yojana application form. The interested candidates are required to fill a 2-page application form and attach required documents along with the form. The candidate needs to provide basic details such as Name, Contact details, Jan Dhan / Bank account number, Aadhar card number etc to fill in the application form. The applicants also need to mention their requirement of cylinder type and whether they need a 14.2KG or 5KG cylinder. KYC Application forms for Ujjwala Yojana can also be downloaded online and submitted to nearest LPG outlet along with required documents.

Eligibility for PM Ujjwala Yojana

The identification of eligible BPL families will be made on the basis of SECC-2011 data. However, below is the basic eligibility criteria for the scheme.

The applicant’s name should be in the list of SECC-2011 data or should be a beneficiary of PMAY-G, BPL ration cardholder, IAY beneficiary or Antyodaya ann yojana beneficiary, Forest dwellers, Most Backward Classes (MBC), Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, People residing in river Islands.

The applicant should be a woman above the age of 18 years.

The women applicant should belong to BPL (Below Poverty Line).

The women applicant should have a saving bank account in any nationalized bank across the country.

The applicant’s household should not already own an LPG connection in anyone’s name.

The detailed eligibility criteria of the Ujjwala Yojana is available here.

Ujjwala Yojana List of BPL candidates can be verified by checking the name in the SECC-2011 data

