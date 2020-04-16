How To Check Odisha Labour Card List Online For Your District

Quick links:
The Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board have finally released the Labour card list for the year 2020-21. So, all the candidates who have applied for the Odisha Labour card can view the list by going to the body's official portal.
To check the Odisha labour card list, you simply need to visit the official website of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board on this link and locate the district wise list of the beneficiaries registered and select your respective district. You can also check your Odisha labour card using the Beneficiary list below by simply clicking on the total number of beneficiaries for your district.
You can also get the list printed for future references.
The Odisha Labour cardholders will be able to get a number of benefits including medical facilities, educational assistance and financial help. Here's a list of all the benefits that can be availed by Odisha Labour cardholders:
Several proposals have also been made in terms of improving the current benefits and facilities available under the Board and offer a few other benefits to workers apart from the existing ones.
Image credits: Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board