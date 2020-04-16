How To Check Odisha Labour Card List Online For Your District

The Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board have finally released the Labour card list for the year 2020-21. So, all the candidates who have applied for the Odisha Labour card can view the list by going to the body's official portal.

How to check Odisha Labour card list

To check the Odisha labour card list, you simply need to visit the official website of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board on this link and locate the district wise list of the beneficiaries registered and select your respective district. You can also check your Odisha labour card using the Beneficiary list below by simply clicking on the total number of beneficiaries for your district.

Odisha Labour card Beneficiary List

Angul – 1300

Balasore – 1360

Baragarh – 1161

Bhadrak – 3651

Bolangir – 314

Boudh – 680

Cuttack – 11034

Deogarh – 734

Dhenkanal – 1870

Gajapat – 560

Ganjam – 7433

Jagatsinghpur – 3801

Jajpur – 4063

Jharsugudha – 1048

Kalahandi – 1504

Kandhamal – 2204

Kendrapara – 571

Keonjhar – 543

Khurda – 2307

Koraput – 2556

Malkanagiri – 1036

Mayurbhanj – 1086

Nawarangpur – 1679

Nayagarh – 3736

Nuapada – 1018

Puri – 885

Rayagada – 1358

Sambalpur – 3406

Sonepur – 860

Sundargarh – 992

Talcher – 316

Chatrapur – 7085

You can also get the list printed for future references.

Benefits for Labour / Construction workers

The Odisha Labour cardholders will be able to get a number of benefits including medical facilities, educational assistance and financial help. Here's a list of all the benefits that can be availed by Odisha Labour cardholders:

Assistance in the case of an accident

Death benefit

Pension

Medical expenses for treatment

Maternity benefit

Availing loans and advances for construction of houses

Financial assistance for developing and upgrading skills

Educational assistance

Assistance with purchasing necessary tools

Assistance with the marriage of two dependent girl children of the cardholder

Assistance with funeral expenses

Several proposals have also been made in terms of improving the current benefits and facilities available under the Board and offer a few other benefits to workers apart from the existing ones.

