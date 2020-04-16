How To Check Odisha Labour Card List Online For Your District

The Labour card list has been announced by the Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board. Read on to learn how to check Odisha Labour card list.

The Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board have finally released the Labour card list for the year 2020-21. So, all the candidates who have applied for the Odisha Labour card can view the list by going to the body's official portal.

How to check Odisha Labour card list

To check the Odisha labour card list, you simply need to visit the official website of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board on this link and locate the district wise list of the beneficiaries registered and select your respective district. You can also check your Odisha labour card using the Beneficiary list below by simply clicking on the total number of beneficiaries for your district.

Odisha Labour card Beneficiary List

You can also get the list printed for future references.

Benefits for Labour / Construction workers

The Odisha Labour cardholders will be able to get a number of benefits including medical facilities, educational assistance and financial help. Here's a list of all the benefits that can be availed by Odisha Labour cardholders:

  • Assistance in the case of an accident
  • Death benefit
  • Pension
  • Medical expenses for treatment
  • Maternity benefit
  • Availing loans and advances for construction of houses
  • Financial assistance for developing and upgrading skills
  • Educational assistance
  • Assistance with purchasing necessary tools
  • Assistance with the marriage of two dependent girl children of the cardholder
  • Assistance with funeral expenses

Several proposals have also been made in terms of improving the current benefits and facilities available under the Board and offer a few other benefits to workers apart from the existing ones.

Image credits: Odisha Building and Other Constructions Welfare Board

 

