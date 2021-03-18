How To Check Screen Time On Samsung Smartphones? Learn How To Use This Feature Here

Samsung has been making a lot of innovations in their smartphone department. The company just release brand new Galaxy phones in their Galaxy Unboxed event and the audience loves it. They also keep putting new features to provide better accessibility and information to the user. One of the features that users love to check is the screen time on their smartphones. Many have asked, how to check Screen time on Samsung Smartphones? Read to find out.

How to check screen time on Samsung Smartphones?

Screen time is a new and innovative feature that informs the user about the amount of time they have used their smartphone and also the application they have used the most during this time. This feature also provides in-depth usage statistics to the user. This feature helps the user to keep track of the amount of time they are spending on their smartphones, and which applications are taking up most of their time. With this information, the user can also try and curb down their usage and reduce their overall screen time.

This feature has been released for all devices that run the Android Software, The users can check screen time on any of their Android Smartphones thanks to these features. The way to check screen time on Samsung is the same for all Android phones. Here’s how to check Android Screen time:

First, the users need to open the settings application on their Smartphones.

Then in the Settings app, they need to scroll down to find and select the ‘Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls' option.

The users then need to click on ‘Show your Data’ from the tools on the top of the page.

They can also click on the ‘Graph’ icon on the top to check out the weekly screen time statistics.

The users will also be able to view applications arranged according to most screen time used on this page.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung just hosted its first Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. It is not the first smartphone promotional event hosted by Samsung, but it is the first time in their history that they have hosted a promotional event for their mid-range smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event saw the unveiling of 2 new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A72. These are the new smartphones with ‘Awesome’ features in an ‘Accessible’ package. These are also the new Samsung Smartphones that will sport 5G capabilities.