How To Delete Documents From DigiLocker? Step-By-Step Guide For All Your DigiLocker Doubts

Sahil Mirani
How to delete documents from DigiLocker

DigiLocker has seen a rise in its users since the Digital India movement has been started. This app gives its users a platform to safely store their documents on their devices. This helps the users to use and store these documents on the go. But some of these recent search trends show that people are trying to delete some documents from the app. Thus they have been searching for questions like 'How to delete documents from DigiLocker?' to help out these users, here is all the information needed to answer the questions about DigiLocker mobile app and website. Read more 

How to Delete documents from DigiLocker website and mobile app?

The users have recently been trying to figure out answers to their questions like 'How to delete documents from DigiLocker?' This is mostly because of the doubts the users are having regarding the safety of their documents. Keep in mind that the makers of this app have not added options to delete or deactivate their accounts. But the documents that have been uploaded on the app can be dilated. Thus keeping an account with no documents uploaded can help the users with their doubts about DigiLocker. To delete the documents, a couple of steps need to be followed on the platform. Here is a step-by-step guide that can help the readers by showing how to delete documents from DigiLocker. Read more 

  • Step 1: Open the DigiLocker on your device. 
  • Step 2: 1.Login to your DigiLocker Account using the mobile number or Aadhar card option.
  • Step 3: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number. Use the code to log into your account. 
  • Step 4: Try and find Úploaded Documents’’on the left corner of the page and click on it.
  • Step 5: Select the document you want to delete and click on the 'Delete'' or trash bin icon.
  • Step 6: Following the above-mentioned steps will remove the document from your DigiLocker account.  
  • Also keep in mind that if the users have registered using their Aadhaar Card Number, then this data cannot be removed from the app. To secure this data, the users will need to write an email to the makers regarding deleting their respective accounts from the platform. 

