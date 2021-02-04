How To Delete Hive Social App? How To Delete Hive Social Account?

A new social media platform called Hive has emerged recently, and it is already considered one of the best social apps. Hive Social App is a mix of some great feature of Twitter and Instagram. However, it allows you to post text, photos, or videos on its social platform, but the most interesting feature is that a user can add their favourite background song to their profile. But, due to the high load and the number of users trying to install the application, many people are experiencing some glitches and lags. That is why some are wondering about how to delete Hive Social app from their devices. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to delete Hive Social app from iPhone?

This social media platform is currently only available to iOS device users because it hasn't yet debuted on Google Play Store or Android devices. Due to the high load and the lagging issues on Hive Social app, many have started deleting the application. However, before you choose to delete the social app, you must know that these issues are timely and may waver as the developers solve it through updates. But, if you have already made up your mind, then follow the instructions

To delete the app, just touch and hold the Hive Social app icon on your device menu.

Now, all you need to do is tap on the "Remove App" option.

Then, tap Delete App, and later tap Delete to confirm your choice. The application will be deleted from your iPhone device.

If you wish to delete your Hive Social account follow the below-given steps:

To delete your HIVE Social app account, all you need to do is log-in into the HIVE Account.

Now, click the “Delete Account” button.

You may also request Hive Social Customer Support Team to delete your HIVE Account. The organisation will use commercially reasonable efforts to respond to your request within thirty (30) days.

Talking about Hive Social app, the application is currently the No. 3 app in the social media section of Apple App Store and the No. 2 most-downloaded app overall. Hive’s creator, Kassandra Pop who is just 22-year-old launched this application on October 2019 to compete with giants like Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and more.

