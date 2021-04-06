How To Delete Microsoft Teams Account? Here's Comprehensive Guide

Since the world was hit by COVID-19 pandemic, it has embraced a virtual working society. A large portion of the associations directs most of their business through this platform. Microsoft has perceived the interest for a virtual stage for these associations and has furnished them with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams attempts to add more highlights and updates to give greater availability and better working of the application. Many want to learn how to delete Microsoft Teams account.

How to delete Microsoft Teams account?

Many people want to delete their Microsoft Teams Account. This could be for various reasons -- a duplicate account must have been created, the account itself might have some issue or the person just doesn’t want a Microsoft Teams account anymore and wants to use a different platform. Usually, in such situations, people would want to delete Microsoft Teams account. Here's how to delete Microsoft Teams account:

Personal Account

The person should first visit the Admin centre

Then go to the billing option

Then the user needs to click on Teams and select unassign licenses

When that’s done, hit save and the Teams account will be removed.

Organization Account

First, the user should open the Teams admin centre.

Once there the Person should select the Users option.

Then the person should move to the Active Users option.

Then from the options available, the person should choose the user they want to delete

The user will see the 3 dots next to the user which they can click to open more options

From the options available the users should choose the delete user option to delete that specific account.

Microsoft makes Teams a Top Priority

Microsoft has made the Teams application a top priority by incorporating it in the Bug Bounty Program. Users know that Microsoft is paying more attention to bugs and vulnerabilities of their applications as the organization is willing to reward the finders with cash rewards from $5,000 to $30,000 in this Bug Bounty Program. Any analyst that finds a vulnerability that is causing issues to the smooth functioning of the application can report it and expect to earn a handsome reward.

Microsoft understands that the world now functions virtually through video conferencing applications. It knows how crucial it is for these applications to work properly so that the day-to-day work of the organizations doesn’t get affected. The Teams Bug Bounty Program will help Microsoft fix most bugs and issues that have been plaguing the application.

Promo Image Source: Microsoft Teams Twitter