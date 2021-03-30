How To Delete Mobikwik Account? Mobikwik Data Breach Leaves Users Scrambling For Quick Fix

Quick links:
Mobikwik is one of the most popular UPI and e-wallet platforms, similar to Paytm and Amazon Pay. Users can use Mobikwik to make payments online, do mobile recharges, and they also offer a ton of discounts and offers like cashback or a flat percentage off on their transactions. Recently, news broke out by multiple news agencies online that the data of millions of Mobikwik users had been leaked.
This data breach was reported by the French ethical hacker and cybersecurity expert Elliot Alderson with a Tweet on Monday. He wrote in his tweet that this was probably the largest KYC data leak in history and that the database that had been leaked contained files on more than 3.5 million users. Alderson also reported that this data is up for sale on the Dark Web. This has made users want to delete their account from the service. That being said, some users may also wish to stop using Mobikwik service for many reasons, such as opting for a different service. Let's take a look at how to delete the Mobikwik account.
It is very easy to delete your Mobikwik account. There are several ways to delete your Mobikwik account. Refer to the image below and you can see an 'Account Deactivation' option. Follow the given steps to permanently delete your Mobikwik account.