How To Delete Mobikwik Account? Mobikwik Data Breach Leaves Users Scrambling For Quick Fix

Mobikwik is one of the most popular UPI and e-wallet platforms, similar to Paytm and Amazon Pay. Users can use Mobikwik to make payments online, do mobile recharges, and they also offer a ton of discounts and offers like cashback or a flat percentage off on their transactions. Recently, news broke out by multiple news agencies online that the data of millions of Mobikwik users had been leaked.

This data breach was reported by the French ethical hacker and cybersecurity expert Elliot Alderson with a Tweet on Monday. He wrote in his tweet that this was probably the largest KYC data leak in history and that the database that had been leaked contained files on more than 3.5 million users. Alderson also reported that this data is up for sale on the Dark Web. This has made users want to delete their account from the service. That being said, some users may also wish to stop using Mobikwik service for many reasons, such as opting for a different service. Let's take a look at how to delete the Mobikwik account.

How to Delete Mobikwik Account?

It is very easy to delete your Mobikwik account. There are several ways to delete your Mobikwik account. Refer to the image below and you can see an 'Account Deactivation' option. Follow the given steps to permanently delete your Mobikwik account.

You can fill out a support ticket on the Mobikwik website.

Visit the Mobikwik website help page and file a support request on the option 'Account Deactivation', as shown in the image above. Add a clear message as to why you wish to deactivate your account. Then click on the option to submit a support ticket.

The support team will get back to you and you can tell the information needed to delete your account permanently. You will get a confirmation once your account has been permanently deleted through Mobikwik via SMS / email.

Mobikwik will transfer the remaining balance from the app to your account a few days after deactivation.

You can also drop an email to Mobikwik on support@mobikwik.com with a message saying you want to delete your account and they will get back to you.

Also, make sure you remember to transfer all your money into your bank account from your Mobikwik e-wallet just to be safe.

Make sure you mention in the support ticket that you also want the company to delete all your user data when your account has been deleted. It will keep your information safe from future data leaks.



Images' Source: Shutterstock and Mobikwik website