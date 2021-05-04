Quick links:
How to delete photos from Google Photos? Google to not offer unlimited storage from June (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Google Photos is an application that lets users store photos and videos without them having to go through the burden of not having enough space in their mobile. However, Google recently announced the new changes that will be incorporated into this application via a blog post that attempts to put a cap on the number of files being saved. It added that starting June 1, 2021, new photos and videos uploaded in High Quality will begin counting towards the user's 15GB of Google Account storage. This means that the previously granted unlimited free storage offer will now be cut short. In case you want to delete all Google photos and clear up your storage, here's a guide on how to delete photos from Google Photos.
Although this is a big shift in a decision coming from Google, the company has assured its users in the blog post that there's no need to worry as roughly 80% of Photos users most likely won’t hit their 15GB cap for about three years after the new policy goes into effect. However, once the limit is exhausted and the user wishes to have more storage, they will have to pay monthly for a Google One subscription, which starts at Rs 130 per month (Rs 1,300 per year) for 100GB. Google also said it will offer a new free tool next summer that will help Photos app users easily manage their already backed up media.