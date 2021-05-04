How To Delete Photos From Google Photos? Google To Not Offer Unlimited Storage From June

Google Photos is an application that lets users store photos and videos without them having to go through the burden of not having enough space in their mobile. However, Google recently announced the new changes that will be incorporated into this application via a blog post that attempts to put a cap on the number of files being saved. It added that starting June 1, 2021, new photos and videos uploaded in High Quality will begin counting towards the user's 15GB of Google Account storage. This means that the previously granted unlimited free storage offer will now be cut short. In case you want to delete all Google photos and clear up your storage, here's a guide on how to delete photos from Google Photos.

How to delete photos from Google Photos?

From Mobile Devices

Open the Google Photos app. Locate the photo(s) you wish to delete. Long press on the photo(s) so that the hidden icons will be displayed. A trash can icon will be displayed at the top right corner, click to proceed. Please note that the photos will be automatically deleted from both your Google library as well as from the local storage.

From Personal Computer

Open the web browser of Google Photos - photos.google.com Locate the photo(s) you wish to delete. Simply hold your mouse over the photos without tapping on it so that a grey tick mark icon will be visible on the left-hand corner. Upon tapping on it, you will be given the option to select a number of pictures you wish to delete altogether. Once selected, click on the trash can icon provided at the top right of the web page. Select Move to trash to complete the procedure. Please note that the photo will be deleted from both your Google Photos account as well as any devices synced to it like your smartphone and tablet.

Although this is a big shift in a decision coming from Google, the company has assured its users in the blog post that there's no need to worry as roughly 80% of Photos users most likely won’t hit their 15GB cap for about three years after the new policy goes into effect. However, once the limit is exhausted and the user wishes to have more storage, they will have to pay monthly for a Google One subscription, which starts at Rs 130 per month (Rs 1,300 per year) for 100GB. Google also said it will offer a new free tool next summer that will help Photos app users easily manage their already backed up media.

Image Source: Shutterstock