How To Disable Sidewalk? Know More About This Latest Service By Amazon

Amazon has become one of the most popular companies that is responsible for coming out with innovative products and services for their users. Their latest invention, Sidewalk has been released and the users are curious to know more about it. The company has now released the Sidewalk service to create a shared network that connects all your Sidewalk compatible devices. To help the users, here is all the information about Amazon Sidewalk. Read more

How to disable Sidewalk?

Amazon has certainly managed to get the attention of the tech community after launching the Amazon Sidewalk. This basically creates a private network and brings together all the devices that are compatible with this service and connects them. But there can be some security issues related to this service and thus the users have been trying to opt out of Sidewalk. They have been asking how to disable Sidewalk service that has recently been added to the app. Well, turning it off can be done using the Alexa app and also the Ring security camera app. The Ring app will only work if your Ring camera has been connected to this Amazon Sidewalk service.

Disable Sidewalk

Step 1: Open your Alexa app.

Step 2: Then click on ‘More” and choose ‘Settings’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Account Settings’.

Step 4: Choose the ‘Amazon Sidewalk’ option.

Step 5: Then you will be required to switch your Amazon Sidewalk On or Off for the account.

How to turn off Amazon Sidewalk on Ring app:

Open your Ring app

Then open your Control Center by tapping the three-lined icon. This can be spotted on the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

Choose the ‘Sidewalk’ and use the toggle icon to opt out

Then you will need to confirm your opt-out from the service.

Here is the official description of Amazon Sidewalk taken from their official website:

Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps devices work better. Operated by Amazon at no charge to customers, Sidewalk can help simplify new device setup, extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices to help find pets or valuables with Tile trackers, and help devices stay online even if they are outside the range of their home wifi. In the future, Sidewalk will support a range of experiences from using Sidewalk-enabled devices, such as smart security and lighting and diagnostics for appliances and tools.

IMAGE: CHRISTIAN WIEDIGER UNSPALSH