How To Do The Music Challenge On Instagram? Be A Part Of The Viral Social Media Wave

Today, Instagram has become much more than a platform that allows picture posting. As the number of users operating on the platform saw a massive surge in the past two years, it was quite inevitable for the platform to bring more features to the table to hold the users' attention. As a result, Instagram started investing in Reels, Stories and bringing about fun challenges. A recent example is the Bill Clinton Swag challenge that gained a lot of popularity. Currently, a new challenge called the 'Music Challenge' has been floating around everybody's Instagram stories. This challenge is a fun way to share your favourite song with your followers through your Instagram story. Check this article for a tutorial on how to do the music challenge on Instagram.
Many social media platforms have incorporated viral challenges after seeing the success of Instagram. Not only do these challenges gather people together but they also help people cope with the uncertainty of the new normal by keeping us occupied. A few other challenges you can try your hands on are the Savage challenge, Don't Rush challenge, Workout challenge and the Aurora challenge.