How To Do The Music Challenge On Instagram? Be A Part Of The Viral Social Media Wave

Today, Instagram has become much more than a platform that allows picture posting. As the number of users operating on the platform saw a massive surge in the past two years, it was quite inevitable for the platform to bring more features to the table to hold the users' attention. As a result, Instagram started investing in Reels, Stories and bringing about fun challenges. A recent example is the Bill Clinton Swag challenge that gained a lot of popularity. Currently, a new challenge called the 'Music Challenge' has been floating around everybody's Instagram stories. This challenge is a fun way to share your favourite song with your followers through your Instagram story. Check this article for a tutorial on how to do the music challenge on Instagram.

How to do the Music Challenge on Instagram?

Download any of the 30 day Music Challenge template available on the Internet. Check our article for templates. In the span of 30 days, all you have to do is list each song that you like in the scenario instructed on the template to participate. For eg. Day 1 - A song you like with a colour in the title. To get started, go to your Instagram story and upload the music challenge template you downloaded to it. Click on the stickers icon listed above in the form of a smiley and search for a checkmark or a circle sticker to post against the challenge you're taking up. Click on stickers again to add the music you choose for the challenge. Browse the song of your choice and alter it according to the timestamps provided for it. For eg. Day 1 - Coldplay Yellow You can also add the lyrics of the song by scrolling through the 'Aa' options listed with the song. Or you can just opt for the album artwork with the name of the song and the artist as well. Once the song is selected, tag your friends to get the challenge going by simply adding '@' alongside the users' name. Upload.

Many social media platforms have incorporated viral challenges after seeing the success of Instagram. Not only do these challenges gather people together but they also help people cope with the uncertainty of the new normal by keeping us occupied. A few other challenges you can try your hands on are the Savage challenge, Don't Rush challenge, Workout challenge and the Aurora challenge.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK