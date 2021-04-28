How To Download Aadhaar Update History? An Easy Tutorial On Accessing Past Aadhaar Records

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently made provisions for people to get details of all the updates they have made in their Aadhaar. This means that if a person recently updated their name, address or other details on their Aadhaar card, their new details along with their history will be updated in this facility. The facility is known as Aadhaar Update History and is available for download on the official website of UIDAI, of which a direct link is provided below. Here's a tutorial on how to download Aadhaar Update History.

How to download Aadhaar Update History?

Visit the official website of UIDAI - www.uidai.gov.in/ On the homepage itself, an option of 'Update Aadhaar' will be displayed. Click to proceed. On the next page, a number of Aadhaar Update Services will be listed in order. Aadhaar Update History will be among them, click to proceed. Upon landing on the next page, the user will be required to enter their Aadhaar number or virtual ID along with their security code. For user verification, the user must choose between being sent an OTP or to generate TOTP. If the user selects OTP, a one-time password will be sent to their mobile number registered with Aadhaar. In case the user selects TOTP, the user will have to visit the mAadhaar app and enter the Time-based OTP sent to them for authentification. Once the OTP/TOTP is submitted, the user will be redirected to their Aadhaar Update History. A list of all update instances will be displayed on the screen, which includes updates performed by both online and offline mode.

Refer to the following images for better understanding -

Credit: Screenshots from UIDAI website

While introducing this new facility in a press conference dated June 06, 2018, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey revealed the various salient features of the Aadhaar Update History download. He stated that this facility is especially beneficial for those applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits as nowadays in most cases, they are usually asked to provide their addresses for the last two or three years. Moreover, the Aadhaar Update History download is also beneficial for those who are wanting to cross-check whether an activity was made by them or somebody else.

Image Source: Shutterstock