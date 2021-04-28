How To Download Aadhaar Update History? An Easy Tutorial On Accessing Past Aadhaar Records

Quick links:
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently made provisions for people to get details of all the updates they have made in their Aadhaar. This means that if a person recently updated their name, address or other details on their Aadhaar card, their new details along with their history will be updated in this facility. The facility is known as Aadhaar Update History and is available for download on the official website of UIDAI, of which a direct link is provided below. Here's a tutorial on how to download Aadhaar Update History.
While introducing this new facility in a press conference dated June 06, 2018, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey revealed the various salient features of the Aadhaar Update History download. He stated that this facility is especially beneficial for those applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits as nowadays in most cases, they are usually asked to provide their addresses for the last two or three years. Moreover, the Aadhaar Update History download is also beneficial for those who are wanting to cross-check whether an activity was made by them or somebody else.