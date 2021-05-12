How To Download All Photos From Google Photos To Phone? Introducing Google Takeout

Quick links:
Google Photos is an application that lets users store photos and videos without them having to go through the burden of not having enough space in their mobile. However, Google recently announced a change in policy that puts a cap on the free unlimited storage service. Since then, users are racking their brains wondering how to download all photos from Google Photos to phone. If you, too, want to avoid paying for the service and are planning to transfer all your important pictures, videos and documents back to your phone, check this tutorial.
There are two ways in which one can download or export Google Photos offline.
Unfortunately, the above tutorials only let users select and download pictures one by one, making the process time-consuming. This is when Google Takeout comes in handy as it allows users to take out the data that they have stored in their Google account all at once. Here's a tutorial on how to use Google Takeout for Google Photos download.
The new policy requires users to maintain their storage within 15GB. If exceeded, the user will have to pay the price of 100GB storage for Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. Although this is a big shift in a decision coming from Google, the company has assured its users in the blog post that there's no need to worry as roughly 80% of Photos users most likely won’t hit their 15GB cap for about three years after the new policy goes into effect. Additionally, Google mentioned that it will offer a new free tool next summer that will help Photos app users easily manage their already backed up media.