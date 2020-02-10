How To Download And Save WhatsApp Status Videos On Your Device?

WhatsApp statuses are a great way of sharing content with all your contacts for a short window of 24 hrs. However, there are many instances when people tend to like some WhatsApp status videos and want to save them on their device storage. Here is how to download WhatsApp status videos on your device:

How to download WhatsApp status video on your Android device?

Visit the Google Play Store and download the ‘Files By Google’ app.

Once the app is downloaded, provide the app with all the permissions required.

After the permissions have been granted, open the settings of Google Files Go.

In the settings menu, find the option that says ‘Show hidden files’ and enable the option.

Then visit the WhatsApp app folder in your device storage.

There you will see a folder name ‘Statuses’ in the Media folder of WhatsApp. Open the folder.

In the folder, you will get access to all the photos and video statuses of all your contacts that you have viewed already.

For WhatsApp status video download, long-press the video status you liked and copy it to another destination where you want to save it.

The desired WhatsApp status video will download on the device, and you can access it any time in the future.

Things to know about the WhatsApp status video download

Before using the process mentioned above for WhatsApp status video download, you must have watched the status video/photo that you want to download/save to your device. The process mentioned above is a workaround that helps you download your favourite video statuses from WhatsApp by making cached copies of them in other locations of the smartphone. The process mentioned above works on Android devices only.

Can I directly download WhatsApp status videos from the app?

As of now, WhatsApp status download is not an official feature, and thus the content disappears after 24hrs. The process mentioned above is a workaround that can let Android users make copies of the statuses from the temporary destination. There is no official method that allows WhatsApp status video download. However, the Google Play Store features some apps that can help users download the WhatsApp status videos and photos and save them locally on their device.

How to download WhatsApp status video on iOS?

As of now, there is no official procedure that helps the iOS users download and save local copies of WhatsApp statuses. iOS users can download WhatsApp++ (a modded version of the official app) from a third-party app store which comes with the WhatsApp status video download option. However, using the modded app could lead to your account being banned temporarily or permanently from WhatsApp.

