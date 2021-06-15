How To Download Form 26AS From New Income Tax Portal? A Step-by-step Guide

The Income Tax Department has recently launched its brand new Income Tax Portal for the taxpayers. The new e-filing portal has been developed by the IT department to make online filings of returns and paying tax easier for the taxpayers. A lot of new features have been added to the Income Tax Portal for the convenience of its users and many older features have been changed as well. One of the main features that is essential for the taxpayers the form 26AS, which is available on the new Income Tax Dept Portal. Read on to know how to download Form 26AS from new Income Tax Portal

How to download Form 26AS from the new Income Tax Portal?

Form 26AS is an annual declaration form that helps the taxpayer to verify the amount of tax levied against them over the period of the financial year. A lot of information related to your taxation which is not available elsewhere can be found in Form 26AS. The tax that already been deducted from your tax profile from your employer or other party is also listed on Form 26AS. The Form 26AS helps taxpayers finalise the amount of tax they need to pay for a financial year.

Steps to download the Form 26AS from Income Tax Portal

Step 1 - Taxpayers will have to visit the official website of the e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in

Step 2 - Taxpayers will have to log in to their accounts using their PAN Card ID and password. OTP may be required for login.

Step 3 - After logging in, taxpayers will be able to see the 'My Profile' option on the homepage of the website.

Step 4 - When clicking on the 'My Profile' option, a lot of new options under the 'My Profile' section will open up.

Step 5 - One of the options among all the options under 'My Profile' will be the 'File Income Tax Return' option.

Step 6 - Clicking on the option, you will see 'View Form 26 AS' option. You will have to click on the form and accept the usage of the form.

Step 7 - Click on 'View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)' and select the assessment year and the type of format, i.e. PDF, HTML etc.

Step 8 - Click on 'View' or 'Download' option for Form 26AS.

Step 9 - Your form 26AS for the selected year will be displayed on the screen.

