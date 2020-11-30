How To Download Messages From ICloud? Here's How You Can Keep Your Chats From Old Devices

In this article, we will tell you all you need to know about the ins and outs of Apple’s iCloud system. Most users know that the best way to prevent accidental loss of data on an iPhone is through Apple’s iCloud service. The backed up data can be accessed securely by the user from almost any device through their Apple ID. If you have not enabled iCloud on your Apple device yet, keep on reading to find out how to download messages from iCloud and enable the backup option. Also, learn an offline method to transfer messages and how long does it take to download messages from iCloud.

How backup your messages to iCloud

Navigate to the settings on your iPhone and tap on your Apple ID (your name). Next, choose the iCloud option and keep scrolling until you find the messages option, then toggle that to green. Now all your messages will automatically be synced to iCloud. Keep in mind that the messages function was added to the iCloud in the 11.4 iOS update.

So check your device's OS version first by going to Settings > General > Software Update and update it if necessary. If the messages option is not available, simply turn on iCloud back up in the settings > iCloud; it will back up all the device's data as including your messages. On a Mac, go to the messaging app, click messages, then Preferences > iMessage, and check to Enable Messages in iCloud to sync messages with the mac and other Apple devices.

How to download messages from iCloud

First, backup your data from the old Apple device, as mentioned above.

After going through the initial setup process, you will be confronted with three options set up as a new iPhone, restore from the iCloud back, and restore from iTunes backup. If you have only backed up data from your previous iPhone, not from mac, choose the iCloud option.

Sign in with your iCloud account (Apple account), a list of backups with the name of the account and iPhone version including time will be visible, choose the latest or the desired backup data. Depending on your messages and other data, it may take anywhere from a few minutes to 2 hours.

An alternative way to restore your iCloud messages

Another popular way to transfer data from iCloud to is by using Dr. Fone. It is a handy tool used for a wide array of situations, including backup, restore, and transfer data from Android, iOS, and directly from the iCloud. Download the Dr. Fone application from their official page here. Connect your old device to your desktop and choose the backup option. The software will backup all your data (you have the option to choose) and save it with the device name and time.

Now, your data is backed up offline on your desktop, connect your new device, and choose to restore; this can be done between an Android and iOS device. As you connect your iPhone, it will be scanned, and there will be an option to log in and restore data from iCloud. You can directly transfer data from phone to phone offline or from iCloud to phone with the internet.

