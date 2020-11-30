How To Download Photos From ICloud On Mac And Windows Devices?

With the advent of the smartphone, everyone now has a mini camera in their pockets, ready to snap pictures at a moment’s notice. Smartphone cameras are becoming more powerful with each new generation, boasting more features at lower prices and with a more compact form factor than digital cameras.

Due to this convenience, millions of photos are taken each day and shared on various social media platforms. Just like the cloud storage Drive offered by Google, Apple offers its cloud solution called iCloud to store and back up all your photos and other files. Here we will drive into the details on how to download photos from iCloud on various devices like iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, and Windows. Yes, there is a way to can access iCloud files on Windows OS.

iCloud to iPhone: Got a New Device?

The first thing to do after buying a new iPhone is to log in with your Apple ID then set up your iCloud settings. After this, you will be able to access the backed-up media from all your previous apple devices. Follow these steps below to enable automatic backup on your iPhone. Keep in mind that some steps or settings will vary slightly depending on your iOS version.

First, make sure you are connected to a stable internet connection.

Navigate to Settings on your device and click on your Apple id(your name).

Tap on iCloud and turn on the backup option, Photos > iCloud photos.

Now all your new photos will be automatically uploaded to iCloud, and previous iCloud photos will be downloaded into your gallery.

How to download photos from iCloud: Mac

If the iCloud photo library is turned on on the previous device, you can access all iCloud media directly from the photos folder on your mac. Simply open the browser and type in www.icloud.com.

Log in with your apple id and select photos from the given options.

Here you will see all your previously backed up photos.

Select all the photos you require and click on the download button in the upper right corner beside the delete option (a cloud with a downward arrow).

Choose between unmodified originals or most compatible, then click download.

The downloaded photos and videos will be visible in the Downloads folder by default in zip format.

Access iCloud on Windows

On Windows, you can access iClouds files on the browser by typing in www.icloud.com and logging in with your Apple id, just like on Mac, if you use iCloud often on your Windows device, it’s better to download the iCloud application directly from the Microsoft store. Download iCloud from the store and open it, check iCloud photos and shared albums boxes, then click on done. Now all your media from other Apple devices will be available on your Windows PC, and new photos can be uploaded to your Apple account simply by adding it to the iCloud Photos folder found in the file explorer.

