How To Download Youtube Videos? Check Out The Website Method And Application Method Here

YouTube is the biggest video library out there today. It has millions of videos that are categorized by almost every category a person could think of. Many people need these videos for their work, presentations, video projects, and more. Many also use these videos as their own personal song library. Even though there is always an abundance of videos, the users still need a stable internet connection to access them. Numerous users want to access select videos offline, and for that, they will need to learn how to download YouTube videos.

How to download YouTube videos?

Downloading YouTube videos can be a hassle for many users as the platform doesn’t now allow them to download the videos and use it in other areas. YouTube has a designated offline option where the users can download the videos and access them offline through their Downloaded section. The issue that arises here is that users cannot move that video from that location, and it cannot be used for any other purpose other than viewing. To download a YouTube video onto the device itself, the user will either have to use a third-party application or a website. Check out the ways of YouTube video download below:

Y2mate.com

First, the users need to start playing the video that they want to download on the platform.

Once the video has started playing, they need to copy the URL of that page

Then they should head over to the y2mate.com website

There will be a designated field where the user can paste the URL and then press start

Then the website will provide the user with different formats, resolutions, and sizes for the video, the user can choose whichever one they prefer and click on the download button next to that.

Then they can save the file to their device and access the video or move the video wherever they want, whenever they want.

4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is an application that is available for both Windows and Mac. Users can download this application on their device through the https://www.4kdownload.com/products/product-videodownloader website.

Then the user will need to start playing the video they wish to download and copy the URL of the page.

Then they should open the 4K Video Downloader application and they will see a Paste Link button on the top right corner of the application.

The application will then provide the user with different formats, resolutions, and sizes for the video, the user can choose the one they want and download it onto their device.

