How To Find VPA In Google Pay? Follow The Guide To Find Your Unique VPA In Google Pay

VPA stands for virtual payment address. It helps identify an individual account and is unique to that specific account. VPAs are identities provided by UPI for the account holder to receive and make transactions. An account holder can have any amount of VPAs with the help of UPI.

UPI stands for Unified Payment Interface, and many popular applications use this service such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc. It is beneficial for the account holder to know their VPAs and how to find VPA in Google Pay is a common doubt raised by many users.

How to find VPA in Google Pay?

Here's how to view VPA in Google Pay:

Google Pay and other popular UPI payment applications carry out transactions with the help of VPAs. Check out the guide on how to find VPA in Google Pay below:

Open Google Pay application

Click on your profile on top of the home screen (circle with photo)

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Click on Bank account option

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Select the account whose VPA is desired

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Desired VPA can be found under 'UPI IDS' (VPA and UPI ID are the same)

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

How to change VPA in Google Pay?:

There might be situations wherein the account holder might want to change their UPI ID. Here's a guide on how to change your VPA in Google Pay:

Open Google Pay application

Click on your profile on top right corner of the home screen (circle with photo)

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Click on bank accounts option

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Select the account whose VPA is to be changed

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

Select the VPA that is to be used for the bank account that will be used to make transactions

Click the '+'/ pencil sign next to the UPI ID you want to use

Image source: Screen shot from Google Pay application

What is VPA?

VPA is a unique identity provided to every account holder for making and receiving payments It stands for 'virtual payment address'. VPA is basically the only details needed to carry out transactions. VPA can be formed through your mobile number, your email address or even your name. VPAs need to be linked to a bank account to carry out transactions. UPI transactions don’t need IFSC code or bank account details to carry out transactions, just the VPA ID.

There is also no need to add a beneficiary or payee while registering, which can be cumbersome at times. VPA can also be sometimes referred as VPA ID or UPI ID. Transactions can be made at any time of the day thanks to VPAs.

Promo image source: Google pay India twitter handle