How To Get A Clubhouse Invite Code? Clubhouse Android App Launched

The Clubhouse Android app was rolled out on Google Play Store on 21st May after a long wait. And it was only within 5 days, that Clubhouse Android crossed over 1M downloads. However, owing to its 'invite-only nature', the biggest question among Android users is how to get a Clubhouse invite code? Keep reading the article for more information on the same.

How to get a Clubhouse invite code?

As the popularity of the Clubhouse Android app increases, users are wondering about how to get a Clubhouse invite code. Currently, there are only two legitimate ways of getting into the community.

Ask a friend who is already on the Clubhouse App to send you an invite. Clubhouse users get 2 invites initially as they join the application.

Join the Clubhouse waiting list and wait. However, there is no particular answer to how much time will it take.

Now that the application is available on a much larger scale, the sign-up process might hold down the app. Other social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter are already working on their 'voice-only' products. With time, users will have more alternatives and they would choose the one which is easy to get into.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an 'audio-only' social media app that lets users post, create and share audio-based content. Users can create rooms, invite other users and have a discussion on anything they feel like. Launched in April 2020, Clubhouse was available for iOS users only. However, it was in March 2021, that an Android beta was launched for the users in the US, following a global Android app launch in May 2021.

IMAGE: CLUBHOUSE WEBSITE

Clubhouse saw a massive jump in downloads after the global Android app launch, but the developers are still maintaining an 'invite-only' approach. The founders of Clubhouse, Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth mentioned on the official Clubhouse website that the invitation-only approach helps to monitor the growth of the application and brings credibility.

Clubhouse Android App limitations

While the Clubhouse Android app is launched, it does not have all the options as the native app. Features such as topic-following, in-app translations, club creation, linking other social media accounts and sidebar are currently missing from the Clubhouse Android app. In the 'Android Users' section of their official website, Clubhouse has mentioned that these features would be rolling out to Android soon.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK