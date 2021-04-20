How To Get App Appearance On Snapchat? Know How To Activate Snapchat's Dark Mode

Snapchat is one of the most known multimedia messaging apps used all over the globe. The makers of the app have gradually been updating their software to keep the interface and user experience up to date. But some of the users have been trying to figure out some information about these changes. Thus recently 'how to get app appearances on Snapchat' has been trending. 'App appearance' is a new option in the settings that can change the appearance of the Snapchat app and can turn on dark mode. So we have gathered some information about these doubts and have listed them below.

How to get app appearence on Snapchat?

The users have now been given an option to change their app appearance. This was released in a recent update released for the makers. Thus it is important to update the Snapchat app to the latest version. All the users can change the default appearance of the app to a darker version. They need to activate the Snapchat dark mode by going into the App Appearance. We have also managed to get a small video uploaded on Youtube that could also show you how to turn on your Snapchat Dark Mode. To help out viewers, we have written down steps to how to get app appearance on Snapchat.

Make sure that your Snapchat is updated. If not then go on Google or Apple Play Store to update it.

Then open the Snapchat app.

Then click on your profile picture.

Then click on the cog Setting icon that will be located on the top left corner of the screen.

Then select “App Appearance” located in My Account options.

Then click on “App Appearance” and set the desired look for your Snapchat app.

Select the Snapchat “Dark Mode” option.

Latest Snapchat updates

The makers have constantly been releasing a number of new updates for their users. With these updates, they bring in some new features including the Save Snap feature and the Snapchat Explore Activity. The users can now save the snaps sent to them directly to their camera roll. So taking a screenshot is not required currently. Apart from this, the Snapchat Explore Activity is another exciting update released for the users. This allows the users to know about the activities and content released on their Snap maps. This requires the content creator to share their location in order to let their information go on the Snap Map. The update also brings in some improvements to the Ghost Mode, My Friends, My Friends except and more.

