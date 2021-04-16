How To Get Curfew Pass? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Obtain A Curfew Pass Online

India reported 1.15 lakh new COVID cases on April 7th, the highest number since the pandemic began, according to various sources. The national capital is also grappling with the bleak prospect of rising COVID-19 positivity rates. As a result, the Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharastra government and some more states have enforced weekend lockdowns, complete curfews and night curfews in order to reduce the number of new COVID-19 incidents. Here's a guide on how to get a curfew pass online:

How to Get Curfew Pass?

How to apply for an e-Pass during curfew:

For e-Pass, you will have to first visit epass.jantasamvad.org or delhi.gov.in.

After visiting the website mentioned above, Click on “Apply for e-Pass for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am”

Fill in the contact information, including the applicant's name, district, engagement address, type of service, and start and end dates. After that, send your ID proof and any other documents you have, such as a visitor's card, a shop/business licence, and so on.

Submit after checking the acceptance box.

After that, an e-Pass number will be given, which can be used to verify whether or not the curfew pass has been authorised.

The e-Pass is being provided for those who provide vital services but do not have a government ID, according to the application form.

The ePass is a permission slip given by the state government that allows citizens to travel outside during curfew hours. If citizens need to move during this period, they must obtain an e-pass. They must have a hard copy or a soft copy of the ePass on them at all times during the curfew time, which must be shown to authorities at checkpoints. You would be unable to travel from one place to another without an ePass.

Delhi On Friday, April 16, at 10 p.m., a weekend curfew will be enforced in Delhi, which will last until Monday, April 19, at 6 a.m. People are not allowed to move during the curfew hours, but all basic services will be available during the weekend curfew.

Rajasthan The weekend curfew will start from 6 pm on Friday (April 16) and will continue till 5 am on Monday (April 19).

Chandigarh All non-essential services in the city will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m., and this will start at 10 p.m. on April 16.

Maharashtra Starting at 8 p.. on April 14, Maharashtra will witness lockdown-like restrictions for the next 15 days. The restrictions have been in place since April 14, from 8 p.m. onwards and will go on till 7 a.m. on May 1.



Image Source: Jantasamvad Website