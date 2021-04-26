How To Get Jan Aadhar Card Online? Required Documents, How To Check Status & More

Rajasthan which is the largest geographical state of India area-wise has its own specific challenges in delivering government services to the residents, especially for the ones living in far-flung areas. Meaning, the state needed a strong electronic mode of service delivery that will boost the government's efforts in providing benefits of the public welfare to residents in a transparent manner. Through the newly launched Jan Aadhaar Yojana, such objectives can be achieved by unifying the entire service delivery ecosystem of the state with a single-card, single-number, single-identity philosophy by reducing multiple channels of government to reach the residents to only one. Nevertheless, many people are wondering about how to get Jan Aadhar Card online. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Jan Aadhar Card online?

To get Jan Aadhar Card online, people must have the Jan Aadhar app on their Android smartphones.

To download the Jan Aadhar app, you need to open the Play Store application and search for it.

Once you find the app, click on Install and let it download.

As soon as the app is downloaded, open it

After the app opens up, you will see a lot of options, tap on the "SSO Login" option.

Now, you need to enter your ID and Password and login to your account

Then, come back to the homepage

To get your Jan Aadhar Card, tap on the “Get Jan Aadhaar ID” option

This will show you your Jan Aadhar ID on the app screen

You can now tap on the Jan Aadhar Card Status and check the entire details

and check the entire details If the system shows that Jan Aadhar Card has been printed, then you can download it on your smartphone.

All you need to do is tap on the “Get E-Card” option, and the Jan Aadhar Card will be downloaded on your smartphone

However, you will be asked to provide some permissions to the app, tap on Allow to do so.

Once the process is over, the Jan Aadhar Card download will be complete and you will be able to access it in a PDF format.

Required documents for Jan Aadhar Card Scheme

Identity card of the head of the family

Aadhaar Card

Ration card

Age certificate

Mobile number

Proof of residence

Purpose of Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card Scheme

The main objective of this scheme is to bring transparency in the implementation of government schemes by providing “one number, one card, one identity” to all families.

Through the Jan Aadhaar card, the database of families can be prepared and the benefit of the schemes and services can be determined for all.

Through this scheme, insurance and e-commerce services can be expanded in rural areas. With this, all the people will be able to avail of the services close to their homes.

This card will be issued considering the woman of the household as the head of every family, which will strengthen women’s empowerment.

Using the database through this card, it will be easier to determine the eligibility of families for government schemes.

Regulation and effective operation of the e-Mitra system will be easier, along with women empowerment and financial inclusion will be promoted.

