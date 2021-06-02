How To Get Notification For COVID-19 Vaccine Slot? Here's All You Need To Know

COVID-19 vaccination has already started in India and the users have been trying to book their slots for the same. But not a lot of these users have been able to successfully book a vaccination slot for themselves and are thus looking for solutions for the same. The users have thus been asking about things like how to get notification for Covid vaccine slot. To help them, here is all the information on the internet that can help answer their questions. Read more

How to get notification for Covid Vaccine Slot?

We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO



Pls spread awareness. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021

There are a number of different websites that provide users with slot details for the vaccines through their emails. But getting the slots after checking the mail and going back to book it might not be an efficient thing to do. There are a number of different covid vaccine bots that have been released on the internet for the users to utilize these things. You can also try out the new service that Paytm has now started. It can help the users with Covid vaccine slots and the same was confirmed by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma through his Twitter.

The post said that the people can look for the real-time availability of slots on Paytm with the help of the new service thwarted by them. He wrote that they are launching a new tool for users to find COVID-19 vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. Paytm is now able to check for availability in real-time and alert its users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up. To help the users, here are some steps to follow to set up this feature on Paytm.

Click on the link provided in Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweet Or Open your Paytm application

The like will take the users to the Paytm application.

Then they are required to search for COVID vaccine slots using the PIN Code or using the District.

Put in the PIN Code number or district

Select the ‘Check Availability’ option.

This will bring up a page with the list of all centres with the availability of the slot.

Choose the desired centre and click on it.

This will open the CoWin application.

Follow the on-screen instructions in the application and register in the slot available on the app.

