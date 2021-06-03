How To Get Snap Score On Your Device? Know How To Improve Your Snap Score

Snapchat has been a popular social media platform that is used by millions of users from all over the globe. The makers have managed to attract a huge user base with the help of different and innovative features in their app. But some of the users have been curious to know more about these new features in the application. Thus they have been asking questions like how to get snap score and how does snap score go up. To help these users, here is some valuable information about Snap Score in Snapchat.

What is Snap Score and How does it go up?

Before heading into how to get snap score and how does snap score go up, it is important to first know what snap score is. The number that can be seen next to your user id is your Snap score and this is basically the number of snaps you have sent and received as well. To improve this score, the players will need to keep sending snaps and add stories to improve their score. Snap score basically keeps a count of the number of stories you post, number of snaps you receive, and the number of snaps you send. A higher score can help the users by unlocking trophies on Snapchat that can also be used to get some special achievements in the form of emojis. The snap score is basically added to the app for attracting and bringing in maximum users to the application. Such features in the app can help the makers attract a lot of users. Apart from this, here is also some information about the latest Snapchat update.

More about Snapchat

The makers of Snapchat have been releasing a number of new updates for their users. With these updates, they bring in some new features including the Save Snap feature and the Snapchat Explore Activity. The users can now save any snaps sent to them directly to their camera roll. So taking a screenshot is no longer required. Apart from this, the Snapchat Explore Activity is another exciting update released for the users. This allows the users to know about the activities and content released on their Snap maps. This required the content creator to share their locations in order to let their information go on the Snap Map. The update also brings in some improvements to the Ghost Mode, My Friends, My Friends except, and more.

IMAGE: SNAPCHAT TWITTER