How To Get Spotify Birth Chart? New Feature That Reads Sun, Moon & Rising Signs

Spotify is growing in popularity amongst music lovers with each day passing. And, one of the biggest reason for the app's success is its unique way of personalising music lists and providing some interesting features like Discover Weekly playlists and Wrapped experiences. However, the organisation on Wednesday introduced its users with a different kind of personalized hub called Only You. This new feature will last until June and users are currently enjoying the "birth chart" list in the hub, so here is all about how to get Spotify Birth Chart.

How to get Spotify Birth Chart?

The new Your Audio Birth Chart is actually some type of astrologer for your musical tastes. In this feature, you get to know about your Sun artist to whom you have listened to most over the last six months. There is also a Moon artist that best reflects your "emotional or vulnerable side" and a Rising artist that you have recently discovered and started to develop a liking. Finding out your Spotify Birth Chart is easy, just follow the below steps -

To get the new Spotify Audio Birth Chart feature, all you need to do is open up your app

On the app's home screen, you will be able to spot the "Only You" tab similar to Spotify Wrapped.

If you are unable to find it, then you need to open App Store or Play Store and update your Spotify app.

More about Spotify's latest Only You feature

Only You has already gotten many users excited with the incredible in-app experience which is a personalized compilation of your listening habits. This feature can only be accessed on mobile via Spotify's apps for Apple and Android mobile devices. However, an Only You hub, which is inclusive of all the elements, is available on Spotify's desktop player and on the web. Only You is available for both free and paid Spotify customers in 79 markets, and it ends June 30. According to Spotify's announcement on Wednesday, Only You contains several features such as -

Your Audio Birth Chart

Your Dream Dinner Party

Your Artist Pairs

Your Song Year

Your Time of Day

Your Genres/Topics

IMAGE: SPOTIFY TWITTER