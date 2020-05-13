How To Get The Blue Eyes Filter On Instagram? Step By Step Process Inside

Quick links:
A new filter on Instagram has gotten very popular amidst the lockdown. It is one which changes the user’s eye colour to blue. As more and more people are trying the filter, here is how you can get the filter too on Instagram just by following these easy steps.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many people have resorted to social media to cope up in these dark times. This gave way to social media apps coming up with interesting challenges and filters. Filters on Instagram help one see a changed version of themselves, like changing eye colour, putting freckles on the face, or showing wrinkles on the face.
Read | How To Get Care Emoji On Facebook? All About New Hug Reaction On Facebook
The blue eyes filter on Instagram is one such example that is keeping more and more people engaged. Blue eye colour is a rare feature found in people. This filter helps people quench their thirst for knowing how they would have looked with blue eyes, without even having to use coloured contact lenses.
Read | How To Get Raymond In Animal Crossing: Here Are 3 Different Ways To Obtain Raymond
Read | How To Get Guess The Gibberish Filter On Instagram? How To Do Guess The Gibberish?
Read | How To Get 'My Eyes Only' On Snapchat? Learn How To Hide Pictures Now!
Read | How To Get Streaks Back On Snapchat? Learn In Easy Steps HERE!