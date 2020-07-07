How To Install Omnisd In Jio Phone? A Simple Step-by-step Guide

Jio Phones are indeed intriguing as they not only allow users to use 4G internet but they can also browse through YouTube and more. These mobile phones are not touch-screen-based smartphones yet they are not any less in terms of user preferability, durability, mobile body strength and more. Jio Phones are reportedly based on KaiOS system which allows users to use the internet, listen to music, make VoLTE calls, and much more. However, many people most of the time want to download smartphone applications in their Rs 1500 Jio Phones, which is certainly not impossible. But, the Omnisd app is not officially launched by KaiOS so downloading this application may have malicious content, yet many people do download the application on their Jio Phones.

What is Omnisd?

Image ~ Shutterstock

Omnisd is a third-party application that allows users to download android apps on KaiOS powered phones. This means users of this app can easily download applications which are not available on Jio Store. However, one must note that Omnisd is not officially launched and so downloading it is not legal. The Omnisd app download helps Jio Phone users to download zip files of other apps which are not available of Jio Store.

How to install Omnisd in Jio Phone?

It is important to know that for Omnisd app download requires a PC or a laptop to transfer Omnisd download file for Jio phone. This means you need to have a laptop to transfer the download file. You would also need a USB cord. Once you have all the things you need, follow the below-given steps to download Omnisd in Jio Phone.

Attach Jio Phone to your PC or Laptop

Download Omnisd Zip File on your PC and then transfer it on your Jio phone.

Move Downloaded File to the SD card.

Switch Off Your Phone.

Open Recovery Mode ( Note: Different keys in all models)

Different keys in all models) Click on Apply update from SD card.

Select the folder where you moved your zip file.

Install pressing the back button.

Once you have finished the install process, the Omnisd app will be downloaded for you to use. However, it must be noted that the usage of an unofficial app is illegal.

