How To Leave A Team In Microsoft Teams? Here Is Comprehensive Step-by-step Guide

Microsoft Teams chats allow users to interact with one another in Teams. Unlike Skype for Company, Teams chats are persistent, so users do not need to search the Conversation History. During chats, Teams also allows users to format text and use emojis. Previously, one of the hardest things to do in Microsoft Teams was to leave a team or any organization-wide team. Here in this article, you will know the exact steps to leave a team in this app and this works on all the platforms.

How to leave a Team in Microsoft Teams

To start a Microsoft Teams exit team process, first, choose Teams from the left-hand menu to see a list of the teams you're a member of, then press the More Options button on the team you want to leave and choose "Leave the team". It's worth noting that if you're the team's owner and the only member, you won't be able to leave; instead, you'll have to uninstall the community.

Similarly, in Teams, if you want to leave a group chat, you must first select chat to open the chat list, then find the name of the group you want to leave. Pick More choices, then Leave from this menu. For android users, all this process is very similar and you can leave a team at any time by tapping Teams, then navigating to the team name, then selecting the "More options" button and then selecting the "Leave team" option.

To delete people from a group chat, open any group chat with three or more people and go to the top of the chat where the number of participants is shown. Hover over the total number of participants, then over the name of the individual you want to delete.

Select the X and confirm that you want to delete the chat user. All in the chat will be notified that the individual has been deleted. People who have been excluded from a chat will be able to see previous chat history, but they will be unable to send new messages, respond to messages, or access new conversations or files exchanged by the community.

Image Source: Microsoft