How To Link Aadhar Card To PAN Card? Check Out The Step-by-step Guide

A new section 234H has been inserted into the Income Tax Act, 1961. According to this new section everyone will have to link their Aadhar card to their PAN card by March 31, 2021. If any person fails to do so they will face a penalty of INR 1,000 and their PAN will become inoperative. The user would not be able to conduct any financial transactions where the quoting of PAN is necessary. This has many people asking How to link Aadhar Card to PAN card.

How to link Aadhar Card to PAN card?

Now everyone is asking how to link their Aadhar to PAN Card, as the deadline comes closer. The INR 1,000 fine won't be the only issue that people will face, their PAN will become inoperative too, which can become a cumbersome issue for financial transactions. Link the Aadhar and PAN is a complex process, with the person needing to visit multiple sites to get their Aadhar Card linked. This step-by-step guide by the Uidai FAQ will help the people manoeuvre through this task easily. Here’s how to link Aadhar to PAN Card:

First, the user will have to open the Income Tax e-filing portal by visiting the https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ website.

Then the user will need to register on it if they haven’t done that already. Their PAN number will be their user ID for registration

The user will have to log in by entering their User ID, password, and date of birth.

As soon as that’s done, a pop-up window will appear, prompting the user to link their PAN with Aadhaar. If not, then the user will have to go to the ‘Profile Settings’ option on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

User’s details such as name, date of birth, and gender will be mentioned already as per their PAN details.

The user needs to verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones that are mentioned on their Aadhaar. Note, if there is a mismatch of any kind, the user will need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

If the details match, then the user can enter their Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

As soon as that’s done, a pop-up message will inform the user that their Aadhaar has been successfully linked to their PAN.

The user can also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ or https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ websites to link their PAN and Aadhaar.

