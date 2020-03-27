How To Open Jan Dhan Yojana Account? Eligibility, Application Process, Etc Explained

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a step towards overall financial inclusion. It was started in August 2014. The main reason for implementing this initiative is to make sure that every individual/family should have at least one bank account. There is a certain criteria that is needed to be fulfilled by the people to create their PMJDY account.

What is Jan Dhan Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner for everyone. The PMJDY account can be opened in any bank correspondent or Bank Mitr outlet. Accounts which are opened under PMJDY are Zero balance accounts. However, if the account-holder wants to get a cheque book, he/she will have to fulfil minimum balance criteria.

How to open Jan Dhan Yojana Account?

Jan Dhan Yojana Eligibility

To open a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) with zero balance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a person needs to fulfil the below criteria:

A person needs to be a citizen of India

Age should be 10 years and above

Do not have a bank account

Documents required for Jan Dhan Yojana Account

A PMJDY account can be opened by providing any of the below documents:

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Voter’s identity card

Job card issued by NREGA signed by an officer of the State Government

ID card with photograph issued by Central/State Government Departments, Statutory/Regulatory Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks, and Public Financial Institutions; or

A letter with a duly attested photograph of the person issued by a Gazetted officer

Note: An individual can open a ‘Small Account’ with the bank by submitting a self-attested photo and signing or giving thumbprint in the presence of a bank official if they do not have any valid document to submit for PMJDY.

Jan Dhan Yojana Account Opening Form

A person needs to fill an application form with the required documents. The form is small and easy to fill which only requires the following details to be filled in-

Basic details like Name, Address, Aadhaar number, PAN, occupation

Annual income

Number of dependents

Details of assets, if any

Existing bank account details of any family member/household

To download English form, visit https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/files/Forms/account-opening/English.pdf

To download Hindi form, visit https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/files/Forms/account-opening/Hindi.pdf

Banks offering BSBDA service

You can visit any of the below public-sector banks’ branch to open the Jan Dhan Yojana account:

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur,

State Bank of Hyderabad,

State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala,

State Bank of Travancore

Bank of Baroda (BoB)

Andhra Bank

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of India (BoI)

Canara Bank

Corporation Bank

IDBI Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Central Bank of India

Vijaya Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank

Syndicate Bank

Dena Bank

Allahabad Bank

Union Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC)

Which private sector banks provide Jan Dhan Yojana Account

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd.

IndusInd Bank Ltd.

ING Vysya Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

YES, Bank Ltd.

Dhanalaxmi Bank Ltd.

