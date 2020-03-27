How To Open Jan Dhan Yojana Account? Eligibility, Application Process, Etc Explained

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a step towards overall financial inclusion. It was started in August 2014. The main reason for implementing this initiative is to make sure that every individual/family should have at least one bank account. There is a certain criteria that is needed to be fulfilled by the people to create their PMJDY account.
Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner for everyone. The PMJDY account can be opened in any bank correspondent or Bank Mitr outlet. Accounts which are opened under PMJDY are Zero balance accounts. However, if the account-holder wants to get a cheque book, he/she will have to fulfil minimum balance criteria.
Also Read | Yes Bank Board of Directors reconstituted; administrator Prashant Kumar named as MD & CEO
To open a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) with zero balance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a person needs to fulfil the below criteria:
A PMJDY account can be opened by providing any of the below documents:
Note: An individual can open a ‘Small Account’ with the bank by submitting a self-attested photo and signing or giving thumbprint in the presence of a bank official if they do not have any valid document to submit for PMJDY.
A person needs to fill an application form with the required documents. The form is small and easy to fill which only requires the following details to be filled in-
To download English form, visit https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/files/Forms/account-opening/English.pdf
To download Hindi form, visit https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/files/Forms/account-opening/Hindi.pdf
Also Read | PM Modi compares scheme beneficiaries with populations; 'Jan Dhan - the U.S, Mudra - Brazil'
You can visit any of the below public-sector banks’ branch to open the Jan Dhan Yojana account:
Also Read | Banks, insurance offices & ATMs permitted to be open during 21-day Coronavirus lockdown
Also Read | Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bln