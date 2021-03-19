How To Pay Advance Tax Online? Date For Submission Of Advance Tax Extended To June 15

The financial year-end is coming up soon and for many, it's time to file their income and pay their taxes. One form of taxes that are paid is also known as Advance Tax. Advance tax is a type of tax that is paid on the basis of the estimated income during the year. This is in direct contrast to how regular taxes are paid, which is after individuals receive their income.

Who Needs To Pay Advance Tax?

Advance Tax is paid by individuals who are self-employed, run a business, freelancers, NRIs with a source of income in India. Senior citizens who have no business income and salaried citizens are exempt from paying this tax. Any individual who has tax deducted from their source of income will not be eligible to pay Advance Tax.

Advance Tax Date Extended

From the financial year 2016-17, those who are eligible to Advance Tax have to pay the entire taxes before the 15th of March. A grace period of 15 days, i.e. till 31st March is also given in case the individuals are busy elsewhere. In the year 2021, COVID negatively impacted millions of businesses so in consideration of that, the Income Tax Dept has extended the Advance Tax Date to June 15, 2021. For people who are eligible for Advance Tax, read on to know how to pay Advance Tax online.

How To Pay Advance Tax Online

You can visit the URL - https://onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp and select challan number ITNS 280 for Advance Tax Payment.

Select Tax Applicable (0021) Income-Tax (Other Than Companies).

Select Self Assessment Tax as a type of payment.

Select the mode of payment and the bank through which the payment has to be done.

Enter your Pan number.

Select Assessment Year

Fill in your contact information.

Enter the captcha code and click proceed.

Verify the details entered and click on the button submit to the bank.

Log in to your retail/personal net banking account to make the payment with your debit/credit card.

Enter the total tax amount in the field basic tax and click on the button submit/make the payment.

After a few moments of tax payment you get the receipt with bank details - BSR code, Challan number, date and amount. Please keep it safe for future reference.

By following the above steps, you can successfully and easily pay your Advance Tax. Make sure you recheck all of your entries and make no errors. Making a mistake in filing and paying your taxes can lead to legal issues down the road. Consult your accountant on the amount of advance you have to pay based on your type and amount of expected income. Stay tuned for more useful financial information.