How To Post Gifs On Instagram? Complete Guide To Using Gifs On Instagram

Instagram has been one of the most used applications currently. The app is popular all over the globe. But some of the users have been having some questions about posting gifs on Instagram. They have been asking a number of questions related to Instagram posts. Read more to know how to post gifs on Instagram.

How to Post gifs on Instagram?

Instagram users from all over the globe have been asking a lot of questions related to the application. They want to know things like “how to post gifs on Instagram”. This is because Instagram has a specific set of gifs in their application and the users cannot use any third party gifs. They cannot even import the gifs to their application. The answer to how to post gifs on Instagram can be found by looking at the number of videos shared by popular streamers on Youtube. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, we have got our own guide that teaches how to post gifs on Instagram. Read more to know how to post gifs on Instagram.

There are a number of ways to post gifs on Instagram. So to help you out, we have listed down a quick and easy method to solve your problem. The easiest way is to convert your gif into a video format. This can be done by using free online video converters. All you need to do is convert the gif into a video file and import it on your Instagram. So to help you out we have listed down all the steps to post gifs on Instagram.

Convert Instagram Gifs

Open a Gif converter application. For eg: Giphy, wondershare and other online services.

Select the Gif and import it to the converter

Convert the Gif into an mp4 file

Save the gif after it has been converted

Your Gif will be saved in your downloads

Import the mp4 version of your Gif to Instagram

More about Instagram

Apart from this, the developers have also been adding a lot of new content for their application. New Halloween-themed Instagram filters have been released and the fans seem to love it. They also introduced their cross-application messaging. That means that the Instagram users can send users can now combined chats from Instagram and Messenger. Seeing so many updates from the developers certainly shows why more than one billion people are using their application.

