How To Record A Zoom Video Call? Here's More About This Feature Added In New Update

Zoom, the video conferencing application has soared to immense popularity during the pandemic. It has helped people connect through these trying times. The usage of Zoom has upgraded too, it family members trying to connect, organisation conduct their daily duties and also the education system has adopted this platform to impart knowledge to students around the world. With such heavy usage of Zoom, people often get confused with the information relayed during the call. Some people also wish to record these meetings in order to refer to the information that was passed on during the call. Many users wish to learn how to record a Zoom video call.

How to record a Zoom video call?

Recording a Zoom video call can be helpful for many reasons; students can record the classes they have attended, employees can record the information that was relayed during an important meeting, families can record the loving moments they have shared with each other during the Zoom call. The platform has understood the need for a feature to record these conference calls and has added one in the recent Zoom Update. There are some prerequisites to the record feature that was added in the latest Zoom update; Firstly the user should be the host of the meeting to use the local recording feature in Zoom, both paid accounts and free accounts can use the local recording feature, and the Zoom record feature is only available for PC, Android and iOS devices haven't received this feature.

Check out how to record a Zoom video call below:

A new record option has been placed on the top left corner of the screen, the users will have to click on this button to start recording the session.

All participants and the host will be able to see when the session is being recorded.

After the meeting is over, Zoom will start converting the files. After the conversion is done the user will be able to access two types of files; Audio files and Video files.

The Audio file will be available in a '.m4a' format and the video file will be available in a '.mp4' format

How to stop a Zoom meeting recording?

When the recording feature is enabled, the user will be able to see a pause and stop button on the screen. They can use these buttons to either stop or pause the recording.

When the user pauses the recording, they can resume it by pressing the play button.

If the user has stopped the recording then Zoom will convert the recording and provide the user with an audio and video file.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)