How To Record Screen And Audio At The Same Time On Mac? Here Are The Steps

Many content creators such as streamers, YouTubers record their computer screens and computer audio for streaming or for uploading content to YouTube. While many people may not be aware, there are many apps and tools that can enable you to record your screen and computer audio at the same time. Read on to know how to record screen and audio at the same time on Mac.

How to Record Screen and Audio at the Same Time on Mac?

There are many software people can use like Soundflower and Loopback. We will be looking into audio and screen recording on Mac using Loopback software. Here's are the steps to use the software for video and audio recording on Mac.

Install loopback audio software on your Mac.

Open the media you want to screen capture in your application (if it’s a browser, use Firefox or Chrome. Start at least 5 seconds before where you want to start – this will usually give time for the application to hide any playback controls which might be distracting. Don’t press play yet.

Go to System Preferences/Sound. Then in the sound Output, choose Loopback Audio in the Output option.

After doing this you will hear no sound from any of your Mac’s applications because the sound will be recorded with the Loopback software.

Go to the QuickTime Player application; choose File/New Screen Recording

Choose if you want to record all your screen or a portion of your screen, then click on the Record button.

Click on the Options button.

Choose the appropriate audio source, in our case, the Loopback Audio software.

Go to the application that was set to play the video and then press play.

After you’re done recording s top the video in your application that was playing your video.

At the top of your screen, click on the black square, which is the button to stop the Quicktime recording.

Save your video file.

Go to System Preferences/Sound. In the sound Output, change the preference back to Internal Speakers (or whatever was your original choice). You should be able to hear sounds now from your speakers.

Go to your saved movie in QuickTime Player, and test out the sound. Trim the clip either in QuickTime Player or iMovie.

So this is one of the easiest ways you can record screen and audio at the same time. There's also other software like Twitch's streaming software and Nvidia's gaming recording software that can record both sound and video at the same time. Stay tuned for more useful information and updates on technology.