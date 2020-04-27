How To Redeem Cinepolis Points? Follow These Steps To Use Your Club Cinepolis Points Now

Movie lovers across the world are aware of Club Cinepolis which provides reward points to its subscribed members. The Club Cinepolis points not only help the customers to watch movies for free but it also helps them to gain something more over their spent money. These reward points can be redeemed at any time whenever a customer wants to use them. However, the Cinepolis points hold no monetary value and expire every year on 31st March and a new term starts from April 1. For the Club Cinepolis Membership, a customer has to get a membership card by registering their mobile number and E-mail ID. If you are wondering how to redeem Cinepolis points, here is everything you need to know-

How to redeem Cinepolis points?

The Cinepolis points hold no monetary value and can only be used for watching movies and other things inside Cinepolis Cinema Hall or any subsidiary. To redeem Cinepolis points, follow the given steps below-

Visit the nearest Cinepolis Cinema Hall to watch a movie with the Club Cinepolis points

Ask the person at the counter to use your points to book the tickets

The Cinepolis employee at the ticket counter will ask you for the present membership identification information, such as the phone number, e-mail address, etc., at the time of purchase, to accrue points on the membership account identified.

The point balance can be checked at the official website of Cinepolis i.e www.cinepolisindia.com

How to redeem Cinepolis points in BookMyShow?

Steps to Redeem Cinepolis Points on BookMyShow:

Go to BookMyShow app or website, book a movie ticket

Under the Payment option, click on Redeem Points and select Club Cinepolis points

Enter your Club Cinepolis Membership Card Number or linked mobile number.

If you have enough points, click on Make Payment

You would have successfully redeemed your Club Cinepolis Points by booking a movie ticket through BookMyShow

How to redeem Cinepolis points Online?

Steps to Redeem Cinepolis Points online:

Go to www.cinepolisindia.com website or Cinepolis mobile app

Login into you Club Cinepolis membership

Now, book a movie ticket

Under the Payment option, click on Redeem Points

Enter your Club Cinepolis Membership Card Number or linked mobile number

If you have enough points click on Make Payment

You would have successfully redeemed your Club Cinepolis Points by booking a movie ticket online

