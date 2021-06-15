How To Register DSC On New Income Tax Portal? A Step-by-step Process

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Ever since the Income Tax Department launched the new Income Tax Portal, the IT Department has asked all taxpayers to register their digital signature certificate (DSC) on the new IT portal once again. The new e-filing portal has been developed by the IT department to make online filings of returns and paying tax easier for the taxpayers. Read on to know how to register DSC on the new Income Tax Portal.
As per the new rules of the IT Department, all taxpayers have been asked to resubmit their digital signature certificates on the new IT Department website once again. The IT department has also asked all taxpayers to update their personal mobile number and email ID under the 'primary contacts' category on the new website at - www.incometax.gov.in. Here's a step-by-step process on how to register DSC on the new Income Tax Portal.
The Digital Signature Certificate is an electronic signature of the taxpayer which is linked to the PAN Card of the user. The Digital Signature Certificate can be used as an online signature and be used to sign online documents such as e-forms, e-applications, and is also used to many IT Dept processes. The DSC serves as virtual authentication for signing documents online.