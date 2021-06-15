How To Register DSC On New Income Tax Portal? A Step-by-step Process

Ever since the Income Tax Department launched the new Income Tax Portal, the IT Department has asked all taxpayers to register their digital signature certificate (DSC) on the new IT portal once again. The new e-filing portal has been developed by the IT department to make online filings of returns and paying tax easier for the taxpayers. Read on to know how to register DSC on the new Income Tax Portal.

How to register DSC on new Income Tax Portal?

As per the new rules of the IT Department, all taxpayers have been asked to resubmit their digital signature certificates on the new IT Department website once again. The IT department has also asked all taxpayers to update their personal mobile number and email ID under the 'primary contacts' category on the new website at - www.incometax.gov.in. Here's a step-by-step process on how to register DSC on the new Income Tax Portal.

Steps to register DSC on new IT portal

Step 1 - Taxpayers will have to visit the official website of the e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in

Step 2 - Taxpayers will have to log in to their accounts using their PAN Card ID and password. OTP may be required for login.

Step 3 - After logging in, taxpayers will be able to see the 'My Profile' option on the homepage of the website.

Step 4 - When clicking on the 'My Profile' option, a lot of new options under the 'My Profile' section will open up.

Step 5 - One of the options among all the options under 'My Profile' will be 'Register DSC' option.

Step 6 - Clicking on the option will take you to a new page where you will be required to enter your registered email id linked with PAN Card.

Step 7 - Click on the option 'I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility' and click enter.

Step 8 - Select the relevant DSC option and enter your password.

Step 9 - Click on the DSC to verify and update it.

What is Digital Signature Certificate?

The Digital Signature Certificate is an electronic signature of the taxpayer which is linked to the PAN Card of the user. The Digital Signature Certificate can be used as an online signature and be used to sign online documents such as e-forms, e-applications, and is also used to many IT Dept processes. The DSC serves as virtual authentication for signing documents online.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH