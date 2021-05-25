How To See Instagram Insights? Facebook Announces Instagram Insights For Reels

Facebook-owned Instagram has grown quite significantly over the years. From being a photo-sharing application to compiling several social media aspects like IGTV, Reels, Stories and more, a user gets all of it in a single app. The social app also offers its business accounts and users, some insights into how their followers are interacting with their content and more. But, a newly launched feature called Instagram Reels did not support this feature. However, the update has finally announced, and here is all you need to know about how to see Instagram Insights for Reels.

Facebook's Instagram will finally get Insights for Reels

As we all know, that Instagram Business account users used to get details information about how their audience is interacting with the posts. The Instagram Insights feature is a boon to many content creators as they can understand how a post is performing or what went wrong. Through the latest update, the Facebook-owned app is also introducing detailed information about Reach through a new tab in Account Insights.

The Instagram Insights feature for Reels will display metrics such as accounts reached, plays, likes, comments, saves, shares and more whereas the metrics for Live will provide details about Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. This announcement was made via the platform's official business blog.

How to see Instagram Insights?

As mentioned before, users will be able to check insights of a Reel or Live on the post itself by clicking on "View Insights". However, there is another way to check these metrics. The Instagram app has an Account Insights option in which the application will provide a better picture of how Reels and Live can help an account grow.

To read Instagram Insights, users need to go to the Profile section.

Now, tap on the "Hamburger icon" in the top right corner.

Then, find Insights and tap on it.

Apart from this, the Instagram app is also going to roll out a new preset time frame option other than the current 7-days and 30-days options. Moreover, the Facebook-owned app announced that it is working on an interface that will support Insights on the desktop version as well. However, this new feature is still in the works.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK