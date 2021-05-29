How To Sell Crypto On WazirX? Here Is The Complete Step-by-step Guide

WazirX is one of India's premier crypto exchanges with over 2 million users. The crypto industry has boomed in India over the past years since the Supreme Court reversed the RBI's ban on cryptocurrencies. Recently, a lot of newcomers have started dealing in cryptocurrencies through the WazrX app. Many new users are unsure of how to navigate the WazirX charts and how to buy/sell their cryptocurrencies. In this article, we'll take a look at how to sell on WazirX

How to sell Crypto on WazirX?

Once users have purchased a cryptocurrency on the WazirX exchange, there may be many reasons why they want to sell off their part of their portfolio, such as taking profits or selling to buy another crypto etc. While the crypto selling process on WazirX is fairly simple, it can be confusing for newcomers who have never used crypto exchanges before. It should be noted that WazirX charges 0.2 per cent fees on each transaction. Here are the steps on how to sell crypto on WazirX.

Open the WazirX app, and tap on the 'Funds' option.

In the funds' section, you will be able to see a list of coins that you have purchased available, along with the currency you purchased them with.

It should be noted that in case users purchased coins with WRX or BTC, selling them will convert the coins into WRX, BTC.

In the funds' section, you click on the crypto coin you want to sell. Once the chart for that coin opens up, click on the Buy/Sell button.

A new popup will appear where you will see the option to buy/sell. Select the sell button by clicking on it.

In the sell option, you can select the amount of cryptocurrency you want to sell, and also select the price you want to sell the cryptocurrency at.

Once you have selected your requirements, you can place the order. The order will be executed as soon as the market price matches the price you have given as the selling price for that particular cryptocurrency.

Once you have sold a cryptocurrency for INR, you can withdraw the INR back to your bank account.

How to withdraw money in WazirX?

Step 1 - Open the WazirX app, and tap on the 'Funds' option.

Step 2 - If you need to sell any of your coins, you can choose to sell them to convert your crypto into Rupees.

Step 3 - Your funds in rupees will be visible in the funds' section. Click on the INR option and you will be able to see your account transactions, deposits and withdrawals.

Step 4 - At the bottom of the screen, you will be able to see two option, 'Deposit' and 'Withdrawl'.

Step 5 - Click on the withdrawal option, and you will be taken to a new screen, where you will be able to enter the amount you need to withdraw. Enter the amount and submit.

Step 6 - You will receive an email, where you have to verify the withdrawal. Once you have verified, the funds will be reflected in your account shortly.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: WAZIRX TWITTER