How To Stop Chrome Notifications In mobile? How To Block Pop-ups?

Google Chrome is undoubtedly one of the leading browser applications for mobile and PCs with an immeasurable count of users across the globe. Chrome browser offers various industry-leading features such as extensions, a fast browsing experience, and more. However, the recently introduced Group tabs feature which allows users to assign a group to a set of tabs has been gaining a lot of appreciation from the audience. Nevertheless, the one thing that sometimes makes users angry is the notifications pushed by the smartphone version of the app. That is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to stop Chrome notifications in mobile?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to stop Chrome notifications in mobile?

Steps to block Chrome notifications from all sites -

Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

Now, go to the right side of the address bar and click on the "Settings" option.

Once the option opens, you need to tap on "Site Settings"

Then, all you need to do is click on the Google Chrome "Notifications" section.

From there just head to the top to turn the settings toggle either, "ON or OFF.”

Steps to block Chrome notifications from specific sites -

Open the Chrome app on your device.

Now, all you need to do is head to the website from whom you do not want to receive notifications.

To the right of the address bar, you need to search further to find more info.

Then, just tap on the "Site Settings" option.

Once the option opens up, you just need to click on the "Notifications" section.

If the settings are not there, this website is not allowed to send you notifications.

Choose Block for the websites

How to block pop-ups on Google Chrome from your iOS or Android device?

On your iOS or Android device, open the Google Chrome app.

Tap on the three dots: Android device will have it on the top-right corner and iOS users will find it on the bottom-right corner.

Now, all you need to do is click on the "Settings" option.

Then, tap on the "Content settings" section which will help you to find the Block Pop-ups option.

Turn OFF “Block Pop-ups”.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock